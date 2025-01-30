Revolutionizing Cervical Cancer Prevention: New Guidelines and Diagnostic Test Offer Personalized Care

ASCCP and NCI Publish Guidance in the Journal of Lower Genital Tract Disease; BD Onclarity HPV Assay Identifies Risk by HPV Type for Tailored Management

Clinicians and patients working to prevent cervical cancer now have new personalized options thanks to guidance published this month. Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) cause most cervical cancers, but different HPV types carry different risks. A new test from BD Diagnostic Systems (Onclarity HPV assay) informs clinicians about not just HPV infections but responsible HPV types. New guidelines from a national panel led by ASCCP and the National Cancer Institute provide guidance on management and were published in the Journal of Lower Genital Tract Disease.

“Under the new guidelines, women and people with cervices with more aggressive types can be referred expeditiously to magnified cervical assessment with colposcopy. Those with the least risky types can be observed for a year. Intermediate-risk types should be triaged with a Pap test or the related CINtec Plus assay from Roche Diagnostics - those with normal results should be observed, while those with abnormal results are referred to colposcopy. The new assay can also be used with the traditional Pap test for individualized management.”

