RevnaBio Secures Triple International Laboratory Accreditation to Expand Precision Medicine and Clinical Research Infrastructure in Africa

A2LA accreditation across ISO 15189, ISO 20387, and ISO/IEC 17043 strengthens diagnostic quality for patients while enabling global pharmaceutical and research partnerships.

ACCRA, Ghana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#A2LA--RevnaBio today announced that it has received triple accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), validating its laboratory and biobanking operations under three internationally recognized standards: ISO 15189 for medical laboratories, ISO 20387 for biobanking, and ISO/IEC 17043 for proficiency testing providers.

The combined accreditation confirms the strength of RevnaBio’s integrated quality systems across clinical diagnostics, biospecimen management, and laboratory performance monitoring. These capabilities support the delivery of reliable molecular testing for patients while providing a trusted platform for pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics developers, and research organizations conducting biomedical research in Africa.

The milestone represents a significant step toward expanding precision medicine infrastructure in West Africa and strengthening access to internationally accredited diagnostic services.

Improving Diagnostic Quality for Patients

Accurate and reliable diagnostics are essential for effective treatment selection, disease monitoring, and improved clinical outcomes.

Through its ISO 15189–accredited medical laboratory, RevnaBio provides molecular and genomic testing systems that meet internationally recognized standards for quality, accuracy, and traceability. These capabilities help clinicians make better-informed treatment decisions while expanding access to advanced molecular testing that historically required samples to be sent overseas.

By strengthening local diagnostic capacity, RevnaBio contributes to improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes across Ghana.

Building Research Infrastructure for the Region

RevnaBio’s ISO 20387 biobanking accreditation validates the company’s governance and operational standards for collecting, processing, storing, and managing research-grade biospecimens.

These systems ensure that biological samples are linked to high-quality clinical and molecular data, supporting scientific research aimed at improving understanding of diseases affecting African populations and people of African descent globally.

Strengthening biospecimen infrastructure within Africa allows research involving African populations to be conducted with greater scientific rigor, representation, and ethical oversight.

Advancing Laboratory Quality Across West Africa

RevnaBio’s ISO/IEC 17043 accreditation authorizes the company to design and deliver accredited proficiency testing programs that help laboratories measure and improve their performance.

In regions where locally delivered external quality assessment programs remain limited, this capability enables RevnaBio to support laboratory networks through standardized benchmarking and quality monitoring.

Expanding access to accredited proficiency testing strengthens diagnostic reliability across healthcare systems, ultimately benefiting patients, clinicians, and public health programs throughout the region.

Supporting Global Biomedical Research and Drug Development

The accreditation also strengthens RevnaBio’s ability to collaborate with biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostics developers, and international research institutions seeking high-quality laboratory and biospecimen infrastructure in Africa.

Accredited diagnostics, validated biobanking systems, and reliable laboratory quality monitoring are essential for enabling biomarker discovery, pharmacogenomic research, and clinical studies involving diverse populations.

RevnaBio’s integrated platform helps facilitate research that advances precision medicine while ensuring that African populations are appropriately represented in global biomedical research.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Derrick Akpalu, CEO and Co-Founder of RevnaBio, said: “This accreditation reflects our commitment to building laboratory systems that meet the highest international standards while serving the needs of patients and clinicians in Ghana. By strengthening diagnostic quality, biospecimen infrastructure, and laboratory performance monitoring, we aim to support improved healthcare locally while enabling meaningful collaboration with global research partners working to advance precision medicine.”

Ms. Jennifer Dent, a board member of the company, remarked, “I am incredibly proud to see the company achieve this important milestone. Receiving triple accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation reflects RevnaBio’s commitment to quality, scientific excellence, and global laboratory best practices. The triple accreditation reflects the team’s commitment to quality, scientific excellence, and global standards. It also strengthens partnerships and supports African scientists and clinicians in leading impactful research.”

About Revna Biosciences (RevnaBio)

Revna Biosciences (RevnaBio) is a precision medicine company with an operational base in Accra, Ghana that provides genomic testing, clinical research services, and biobanking infrastructure across Africa. Founded in 2017 and domiciled in Delaware, RevnaBio partners with hospitals, research institutions, and global pharmaceutical companies to generate high-quality genomic and clinical datasets that reflect Africa’s genetic diversity, an essential foundation for precision-medicine discovery and drug development.

The company operates advanced laboratory and biospecimen infrastructure that supports molecular diagnostics, biomarker research, and clinical research programs across the region. Through these capabilities, RevnaBio enables pharmaceutical partners and academic researchers to conduct high-quality studies and develop therapies informed by African genomic data.

RevnaBio holds triple accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) to ISO 15189:2022 (Medical Laboratories), ISO 20387:2018 (Biobanking), and ISO/IEC 17043 (Proficiency Testing Providers). This rare combination of accreditations confirms adherence to internationally recognized standards for diagnostic accuracy, biospecimen governance, and laboratory quality systems.

By building trusted biomedical infrastructure and generating globally relevant genomic data, RevnaBio is helping expand Africa’s role in precision medicine, clinical research, and pharmaceutical innovation.

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Revna Biosciences

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Email: info@revnabio.com

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Website: www.revnabio.com