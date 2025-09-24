SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Reviva to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference

September 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference
Format: Corporate Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Time: 10:15 AM ET
Registration Link: Click Here

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at rvph@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/.

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


