Press Releases

Reviva to Participate in Key Opinion Leader Webinar Hosted by Alliance Global Partners

October 7, 2025 
CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD, Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will participate in a fireside chat and key opinion leader (KOL) webinar hosted by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners on October 10, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

The webinar will feature an in-depth Fireside Chat with RVPH CEO Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD, and KOLs including Dr. Larry Ereshefsky, PharmD, BCPP, FCCP (Chief Scientific Officer, Follow the Molecule: CNS Consulting and Clinical Sciences by CenExel Research) and Dr. Mark Opler, PhD, MPH (Chief Research Officer at WCG Inc., Executive Director of the PANSS Institute, New York). The unmet medical need and current treatment landscape for patients suffering from symptoms of schizophrenia and the phase 3 clinical data of Reviva’s lead drug candidate brilaroxazine for schizophrenia will be discussed. The conversation will be moderated by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners' James Molloy. 

To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the webinar will be accessible in the investors section of Reviva’s website following the event.

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


