Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$REVB #AKI--Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on rebalancing inflammation to optimize health, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Corporate Highlights

Completed dosing of patients in PRIME

Received gross proceeds of $4 million

"The Revelation team continues to strategically maximize its financial resources to achieve our stated objectives and advance the Gemini program," said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. "We look forward to announcing data from the Phase 1b study later this quarter and engaging with the FDA later this year to further the clinical development of Gemini and enhance shareholder value."

Results of Operations

As of June 30, 2025, Revelation had $5.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $6.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to cash used for operating activities. Based on current operating plans and projections, Revelation believes that its current cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operations through December 2025.

Revelation’s net cash used for operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $4.7 million compared to net cash used for operating activities of $5.3 million for the same period in 2024. Revelation’s net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $2.4 million, or $(7.01) basic and diluted net loss per share compared to a net loss of $8.4 million, or $(246.27) basic and diluted net loss per share for the same period in 2024. Revelation’s net loss for six months ended June 30, 2025 was $4.5 million, or $(13.60) basic and diluted net loss per share compared to net loss of $11.1 million, or $(390.02) basic and diluted net loss per share for the same period in 2024.

About Gemini

Gemini is an intravenously administered, proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD®) that reduces the damage associated with inflammation by reprogramming the innate immune system to respond to stress (trauma, infection, etc.) in an attenuated manner.

Gemini is being developed for multiple indications including as a pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of acute kidney injury (GEMINI-AKI program), and as pretreatment to prevent or reduce the severity and duration of post-surgical infection (GEMINI-PSI program), or infection post severe burn (GEMINI-PBI). Gemini may also be a treatment to stop or slow the progression of chronic kidney disease (GEMINI-CKD program).

Revelation has conducted multiple preclinical studies demonstrating the therapeutic potential of Gemini in the target indications. Revelation previously announced positive Phase 1 clinical data for intravenous treatment with Gemini: the primary safety endpoint was met in the Phase 1 study, and results demonstrated statistically significant pharmacodynamic activity, as observed through expected changes in multiple biomarkers including upregulation of IL-10.

About Revelation Biosciences, Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of trained immunity for the prevention and treatment of disease using its proprietary formulation Gemini. Revelation has multiple ongoing programs to evaluate Gemini, including as a prevention for post-surgical infection, as a prevention for acute kidney injury, and for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation’s product candidates; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such study is positive or whether it can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; the expected duration over which Revelation’s balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.

REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 1,317,980 $ 1,394,929 $ 2,176,810 $ 2,112,511 General and administrative 1,143,249 1,127,468 2,379,406 2,312,024 Total operating expenses 2,461,229 2,522,397 4,556,216 4,424,535 Loss from operations (2,461,229 ) (2,522,397 ) (4,556,216 ) (4,424,535 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 44 4,416 1,460 72,843 Other income (expense), net 16,803 (5,871,838 ) 59,289 (6,719,560 ) Total other income (expense), net 16,847 (5,867,422 ) 60,749 (6,646,717 ) Net loss $ (2,444,382 ) $ (8,389,819 ) $ (4,495,467 ) $ (11,071,252 ) Deemed dividends (3,181,786 ) — (3,181,786 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (5,626,168 ) $ (8,389,819 ) $ (7,677,253 ) $ (11,071,252 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (7.01 ) $ (246.27 ) $ (13.60 ) $ (390.02 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 802,670 34,067 564,560 28,386

REVELATION BIOSCIENCES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,173,871 $ 6,499,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 186,049 66,699 Total current assets 5,359,920 6,565,717 Property and equipment, net 35,170 56,332 Total assets $ 5,395,090 $ 6,622,049 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 828,894 $ 783,621 Accrued expenses 739,626 1,127,800 Warrant liability 786 2,246 Total current liabilities 1,569,306 1,913,667 Total liabilities 1,569,306 1,913,667 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 4) Stockholders’ equity: Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 1,534,637 and 174,104 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,535 174 Additional paid-in-capital 48,825,354 45,213,846 Accumulated deficit (45,001,105 ) (40,505,638 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,825,784 4,708,382 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,395,090 $ 6,622,049

Mike Porter

Investor Relations

Porter LeVay & Rose Inc.

Email: mike@plrinvest.com



Chester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email: czygmont@revbiosciences.com