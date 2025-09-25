RetinalGenix Technologies Advances Home and Remote Monitoring Patent Portfolio, Positioning for the Future of Ocular and Systemic Disease Care

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RetinalGenix Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:RTGN) (“RetinalGenix” or the “Company”), a pioneering developmental-stage ophthalmic monitoring and biopharmaceutical company focused on early detection and treatments for eye and systemic diseases, is proud to announce significant advancements in its patent portfolio, helping to position it at the forefront of home and remote health monitoring for ocular and systemic diseases.

Recently granted patents, including U.S. Patent Application No. 2024/0099581 Al, cover key aspects of real-time home and remote ocular monitoring and scalable physician alert systems.

The current patent, filed in 2023 and approved after three years, focuses on the need to expand the mapping of the peripheral retina. This mapping is crucial for identifying various diseases, including the earliest retinal changes associated with diabetes. Additionally, it includes biomarkers such as beta-amyloid protein, which is linked to Alzheimer's disease and other disorders. This patent enhances the Company’s already strong diagnostic capabilities, which involve assessing any ocular structure and enabling home monitoring, by integrating the expanded mapping of the retinal landscape. These patents provide foundational protection for both the hardware and workflow involved in these technologies. They enable high-resolution retinal imaging to be conducted in the home and remotely, offering real-time alerts and facilitating early-stage disease detection for patients and healthcare providers, regardless of their location.

RetinalGenix’s proprietary DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ platform, along with its related test kits, is planned to integrate with the Company’s high-resolution retinal imaging system. This combination is designed to empower both patients and clinicians with actionable biomarker information, facilitating rapid clinical triage. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce the frequency of office visits and streamline critical care workflows. These systems are intended for widespread deployment across various settings, including homes, clinics, urgent care centers, nursing homes, and more.

Jerry Katzman, MD, CEO of RetinalGenix, stated: “Our patented remote monitoring system is expected to revolutionize both eye care and systemic disease detection. Our cutting-edge technology is intended to allow patients and physicians to gain 24/7, real-time access to health data, enabling early intervention and supporting new models of care. We believe we are leading a paradigm shift toward accessible, affordable, and patient-centered diagnostics and screening.”

RetinalGenix patents are among the industry’s broadest, providing strong protection for device, system, and digital workflow innovations. This intellectual property portfolio sets the Company apart and is expected to position it for new partnerships, licensing, and expansion.

These patent achievements directly benefit RetinalGenix shareholders by securing exclusive commercialization rights, enhancing strategic competitive advantage, and helping to expand opportunities for partnership and revenue generation in the fast-growing telemedicine, ophthalmology, and healthcare technology sectors.

About RetinalGenix Technologies Inc.

RetinalGenix is an ophthalmic research and development company seeking to revolutionize early disease detection and improve patient outcomes across multiple disease areas by integrating genetic screening, advanced imaging, and therapeutic development. Its proprietary High-Resolution Retinal Imaging and RetinalGenix DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ technologies are designed to help prevent blindness by detecting initial physiological changes that could indicate future ocular and systemic diseases affecting neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, vascular, and metabolic systems, as well as diabetic conditions, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. RetinalGenix is also developing therapeutic drugs for dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and Alzheimer’s disease/dementia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding positioning the Company at the forefront of home and remote health monitoring for ocular and systemic diseases, integrating RetinalGenix’s DNA/RNA/GPS Pharmaco-Genetic Mapping™ platform, along with its related test kits, with its high-resolution retinal imaging system, the combination empowering both patients and clinicians with actionable biomarker information, facilitating rapid clinical triage, reducing the frequency of office visits and streamlining critical care workflows, deploying the systems across various settings, including homes, clinics, urgent care centers, nursing homes, and more, the Company’s patented remote monitoring system revolutionizing both eye care and systemic disease detection, providing patients and physicians 24/7, real-time access to health data, enabling early intervention and supporting new models of care, leading a paradigm shift toward accessible, affordable, and patient-centered diagnostics and screening, RetinalGenix patents providing strong protection for device, system, and digital workflow innovations, being positioned it for new partnerships, licensing, and expansion and expanding opportunities for partnership and revenue generation in the fast-growing telemedicine, ophthalmology, and healthcare technology sectors. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of Company products, the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals for the Company’s products, the Company’s ability to deploy its the systems across various settings, including homes, clinics, urgent care centers and nursing homes, the Company’s ability to revolutionize both eye care and systemic disease detection, the Company’s ability to enter into new partnerships and licensing arrangements, the Company’s ability to generate revenue, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

