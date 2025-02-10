Resource Label Group Expands into Quebec with the Acquisition of Imprimerie Ste-Julie

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisitions--Resource Label Group, LLC (RLG), a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Imprimerie Ste-Julie, located in Sainte-Julie, Quebec.





Owned and operated by Caroline Fournier and Marilène Fournier, Imprimerie Ste-Julie (ISJ) has cultivated a strong reputation across Quebec, serving businesses that seek customized, creative and sustainable label solutions to enhance their products. ISJ is a trusted partner to customers in the food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, natural products and cosmetics markets, and meet their strict delivery, quality, and sustainability goals.

“Joining the Resource Label Group family is an exciting new chapter for Imprimerie Ste-Julie,” stated Co-President Caroline Fournier. “For nearly 50 years, we have been committed to delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers. RLG will allow us to expand our capabilities, introduce new innovations, and continue offering the personalized experience our clients expect. We are thrilled to join a network that shares our dedication to excellence and growth.”

“With Resource Label Group, we gain access to cutting-edge technology, expanded resources, and a collaborative network of industry leaders,” added Co-President Marilène Fournier. “This partnership strengthens our ability to provide high-quality, customized label solutions while maintaining the values that have defined us for decades. We are excited for this next phase in our journey.”

Mike Apperson, CEO of Resource Label Group, added, “The Fournier family has grown this business into a leader in the Quebec market - one that aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and innovation. This acquisition allows us to better serve customers in Quebec, and we are excited to grow with the Imprimerie Ste-Julie team.”

Imprimerie Ste-Julie represents the 34th acquisition for Resource Label Group.

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions with a diverse product offering which includes pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, folding carton, flexible packaging, RFID/NFC technology, sustainable product solutions, scent activation technology, industrial solutions, healthcare packaging and fulfillment services. RLG provides products and services for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. Headquartered in Franklin, TN and with locations across the U.S. and Canada, RLG provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. RLG is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com

