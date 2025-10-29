SUBSCRIBE
Resonant to Present at Society for Neuroscience (SfN) Annual Meeting

October 29, 2025 | 
Upcoming Nanosymposium Presentation Highlights Native Methylation Sequencing for Noninvasive Detection and Monitoring of Neurodegenerative Diseases

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant, a biotechnology company advancing native methylation sequencing tools for detecting and monitoring neurodegenerative disease, announced that it will deliver a nanosymposium presentation at the Society for Neuroscience's (SfN) Annual Meeting, Neuroscience 2025, taking place November 15–19 in San Diego, California.

The presentation, titled "Native Methylation Sequencing for Detection and Monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's and Other Neurodegenerative Conditions", will highlight Resonant's novel approach to detecting neurodegeneration. By analyzing neuron-specific methylation signatures in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), the blood test offers a way to noninvasively identify and quantify this cfDNA as an indicator of cell-type-specific neuron loss, supporting earlier, more accurate, and biologically-grounded diagnostics.

Presentation Details

  • Title: Native Methylation Sequencing for Detection and Monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's and Other Neurodegenerative Conditions
  • Presenter: Chad Pollard, PhD, Resonant CEO
  • Session Name: Diagnostics and Biomarkers for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias
  • Session Number: NAN008
  • Abstract #: 14550
  • Date/Time: November 16, 11:15am
  • Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 30 [SDCC Rm 30]

Abstract Highlights

In a cohort of 219 patient blood samples, Resonant demonstrates that elevated circulating neuron-derived cfDNA may effectively distinguish each neurodegenerative disease from both healthy controls and other disorders.

  • Cell type-specific methylation signatures for cortical, dopaminergic, and spinal motor neurons differentiated Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS, respectively, from healthy controls.
  • A multivariate classifier integrating all three neuron-derived cfDNA signatures outperformed individual cell type models, achieving superior discrimination of each disease from other neurodegenerative diseases and healthy controls.
    • Cortical (Alzheimer's): AUC = 1.0000 (95% CI: 1.0000–1.0000)
    • Dopaminergic (Parkinson's): AUC = 0.9851 (95% CI: 0.9688–1.0000)
    • Spinal motor (ALS): AUC = 0.9905 (95% CI: 0.9753–1.0000)

These results highlight the potential of cfDNA methylation profiling as a noninvasive liquid biopsy tool for early detection, longitudinal monitoring, and therapeutic validation across a spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases.

About Resonant

Resonant is pioneering the use of native methylation sequencing for cell-type-specific neurodegeneration liquid biopsies. By leveraging a native-read sequencing platform, Resonant delivers single-molecule methylation insights, supporting early, scalable, and accurate detection of neurological conditions. The company's mission is to make biology visible in real time, providing actionable insights that accelerate research, clinical development, and therapeutic decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://www.resonantdx.com/ or follow Resonant on https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonantdx/

To connect with our team at SfN 2025, email info@resonantdx.com or visit us at Booth # 3210.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resonant-to-present-at-society-for-neuroscience-sfn-annual-meeting-302595945.html

SOURCE Resonant

