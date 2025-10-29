Resonant to Present at Society for Neuroscience (SfN) Annual Meeting

Upcoming Nanosymposium Presentation Highlights Native Methylation Sequencing for Noninvasive Detection and Monitoring of Neurodegenerative Diseases

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant, a biotechnology company advancing native methylation sequencing tools for detecting and monitoring neurodegenerative disease, announced that it will deliver a nanosymposium presentation at the Society for Neuroscience's (SfN) Annual Meeting, Neuroscience 2025, taking place November 15–19 in San Diego, California.

The presentation, titled "Native Methylation Sequencing for Detection and Monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's and Other Neurodegenerative Conditions", will highlight Resonant's novel approach to detecting neurodegeneration. By analyzing neuron-specific methylation signatures in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), the blood test offers a way to noninvasively identify and quantify this cfDNA as an indicator of cell-type-specific neuron loss, supporting earlier, more accurate, and biologically-grounded diagnostics.

Presentation Details

Native Methylation Sequencing for Detection and Monitoring of Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's and Other Neurodegenerative Conditions Presenter: Chad Pollard, PhD, Resonant CEO

Chad Pollard, PhD, Resonant CEO Session Name: Diagnostics and Biomarkers for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias

Diagnostics and Biomarkers for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias Session Number : NAN008

: NAN008 Abstract # : 14550

: 14550 Date/Time: November 16, 11:15am

November 16, 11:15am Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 30 [SDCC Rm 30]

Abstract Highlights



In a cohort of 219 patient blood samples, Resonant demonstrates that elevated circulating neuron-derived cfDNA may effectively distinguish each neurodegenerative disease from both healthy controls and other disorders.

Cell type-specific methylation signatures for cortical, dopaminergic, and spinal motor neurons differentiated Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS, respectively, from healthy controls.

A multivariate classifier integrating all three neuron-derived cfDNA signatures outperformed individual cell type models, achieving superior discrimination of each disease from other neurodegenerative diseases and healthy controls.

Cortical (Alzheimer's): AUC = 1.0000 (95% CI: 1.0000–1.0000) Dopaminergic (Parkinson's): AUC = 0.9851 (95% CI: 0.9688–1.0000) Spinal motor (ALS): AUC = 0.9905 (95% CI: 0.9753–1.0000)



These results highlight the potential of cfDNA methylation profiling as a noninvasive liquid biopsy tool for early detection, longitudinal monitoring, and therapeutic validation across a spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases.

About Resonant



Resonant is pioneering the use of native methylation sequencing for cell-type-specific neurodegeneration liquid biopsies. By leveraging a native-read sequencing platform, Resonant delivers single-molecule methylation insights, supporting early, scalable, and accurate detection of neurological conditions. The company's mission is to make biology visible in real time, providing actionable insights that accelerate research, clinical development, and therapeutic decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://www.resonantdx.com/ or follow Resonant on https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonantdx/

To connect with our team at SfN 2025, email info@resonantdx.com or visit us at Booth # 3210.

