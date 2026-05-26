Company announcement – No. 17 / 2026

Resolutions from Zealand Pharma's Extraordinary General Meeting 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 26, 2026 - Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand Pharma" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting, all proposals presented to the Extraordinary General Meeting were approved.

Resolutions considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Board elections

The following new candidate was elected to the Board of Directors as recommended by Zealand Pharma's Nomination Committee:

Camilla Sylvest

No other changes to the composition of the Company’s shareholder-elected members of the Board of Directors were proposed. Accordingly, the Board of Directors consists of the shareholder-elected board members Martin Nicklasson, Kirsten Aarup Drejer, Leonard Kruimer, Elaine Sullivan, Enrique Conterno Martinelli, Iris Löw-Friedrich and Camilla Sylvest, all elected for a term until the next Annual General Meeting, together with the employee-elected board members Anneline Nansen, Nikolaj Frederik Beck, Adam Krisko Nygaard, and Ludovic Tranholm Otterbein, who have been elected for a term until 2028.

Any changes to the composition of the Company’s Board Committees following the Extraordinary General Meeting will be reflected on the Company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/about-us/corporate-governance/committees/ and will not be announced separately.

Authorization to the chair of the meeting

The chair of the general meeting was authorized to make such alterations, amendments or additions to the resolutions passed, and to the registration with the Danish Business Authority, as may be required for registration.

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On behalf of Zealand Pharma A/S

The Board of Directors

About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Eric Rojas (Investors)

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: erojas@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Anis Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ahylleberg@zealandpharma.com