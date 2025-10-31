Resmed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

Revenue increased by 9% to $1.3 billion; up 8% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin up 290 bps to 61.5%; non-GAAP gross margin up 280 bps to 62.0%

Income from operations increased 15%; non-GAAP income from operations up 19%

Diluted earnings per share of $2.37; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.55

Operating cash flow of $457 million

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“Our fiscal year 2026 is off to a strong start, with first-quarter performance reflecting continued progress toward our mission of helping people sleep better, breathe better and live longer and healthier, with care provided in their own home,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.

“We delivered 9% headline revenue growth year-over-year, with a very strong 280 basis points of non-GAAP gross margin expansion, resulting in double-digit bottom-line performance: 16% non-GAAP EPS growth. These results reinforce the success of our strategy to transform healthcare in the home with hardware, software and solutions that people love.

As we advance through fiscal year 2026, we remain committed to ongoing operational excellence and strategic investment in innovation, ultimately delivering strong, sustainable, profitable growth as we provide access to life-changing care for the billions of people worldwide who need our market-leading healthcare solutions delivered right where they live.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 1,335.6 $ 1,224.5 9 % 8 % Gross margin 61.5 % 58.6 % 5 Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 62.0 % 59.2 % 5 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 259.2 239.0 8 7 Research and development expenses 87.3 79.5 10 10 Income from operations 446.5 387.3 15 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 482.1 406.4 19 Net income 348.5 311.4 12 Non-GAAP net income(B) 374.9 325.4 15 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 2.11 12 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 2.55 $ 2.20 16





(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our portfolio of sleep devices, masks and accessories.



Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 10 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 6 percent on a constant currency basis. Residential Care Software revenue increased by 5 percent on a constant currency basis.





Gross margin increased by 290 basis points primarily driven by manufacturing and logistics efficiencies and component cost improvements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 280 basis points due to the same factors.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 7 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to additional expenses associated with our VirtuOx acquisition, employee costs as well as marketing and technology investments. SG&A expenses were 19.4 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.5 percent in the same period of the prior year.

We recorded $16 million of restructuring-related charges following company-wide workforce planning activities aligned with our 2030 strategic priorities. Restructuring charges were comprised of employee severance and other one-time termination benefits.

Income from operations increased by 15 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 19 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $349 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.37. Non-GAAP net income increased by 15 percent to $375 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 16 percent to $2.55, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $457 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $349 million and non-GAAP net income of $375 million.

During the quarter, we paid $88 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 523,000 shares for consideration of $150 million as part of our ongoing capital management.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced publication of a landmark study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine projecting ~77 million U.S. adults with OSA by 2050 (~35% relative increase vs. 2020), underscoring the need for earlier diagnosis and scalable care pathways.

Received dual Red Dot Product Design 2025 awards for the AirTouch N30i (Innovative Products; Medical Design & Healthcare), reinforcing patient-centered innovation and adherence-focused design.

Launched the Sleep Institute, a global clinical insights initiative debuting at World Sleep Congress 2025 to publish independent research and inform policy and care model innovation that elevates sleep health as a public health priority.

Announced the election of Nicole Mowad-Nassar to Resmed’s board (effective August 15, 2025) and the upcoming retirement of Rich Sulpizio (not standing for reelection at the November 19, 2025 Annual Meeting).

Dividend program

The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 13, 2025, payable on December 18, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 12, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 12, 2025, through November 13, 2025, inclusive.

About Resmed

Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net revenue $ 1,335,582 $ 1,224,509 Cost of sales 506,941 499,620 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 7,821 7,670 Total cost of sales $ 514,762 $ 507,290 Gross profit $ 820,820 $ 717,219 Selling, general, and administrative 259,194 238,979 Research and development 87,323 79,524 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 11,956 11,404 Restructuring expenses(1) 15,810 — Total operating expenses $ 374,283 $ 329,907 Income from operations $ 446,537 $ 387,312 Other income (expenses), net: Interest (expense) income, net $ 8,793 $ (1,661 ) Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments 1,489 963 Gain (loss) on equity investments (6,190 ) (680 ) Other, net (3,836 ) (2,437 ) Total other income (expenses), net 256 (3,815 ) Income before income taxes $ 446,793 $ 383,497 Income taxes 98,257 72,142 Net income $ 348,536 $ 311,355 Basic earnings per share $ 2.38 $ 2.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 2.11 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.55 $ 2.20 Basic shares outstanding 146,182 146,861 Diluted shares outstanding 146,899 147,599

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,383,848 $ 1,209,450 Accounts receivable, net 907,271 939,492 Inventories 945,806 927,711 Prepayments and other current assets 388,811 428,952 Total current assets $ 3,625,736 $ 3,505,605 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 563,629 $ 550,790 Operating lease right-of-use assets 162,007 167,497 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,491,190 3,511,541 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 465,790 438,958 Total non-current assets $ 4,682,616 $ 4,668,786 Total assets $ 8,308,352 $ 8,174,391 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 266,775 $ 278,157 Accrued expenses 395,833 402,253 Operating lease liabilities, current 29,975 30,506 Deferred revenue 167,777 166,030 Income taxes payable 135,243 132,274 Short-term debt 259,899 9,900 Total current liabilities $ 1,255,502 $ 1,019,120 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 159,356 $ 156,803 Deferred income taxes 77,571 77,682 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 147,817 153,015 Other long-term liabilities 138,181 141,520 Long-term debt 408,661 658,392 Total non-current liabilities $ 931,586 $ 1,187,412 Total liabilities $ 2,187,088 $ 2,206,532 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 762 $ 761 Additional paid-in capital 2,062,244 2,033,599 Retained earnings 6,342,276 6,081,490 Treasury stock (2,223,302 ) (2,073,292 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (60,716 ) (74,699 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 6,121,264 $ 5,967,859 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,308,352 $ 8,174,391

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 348,536 $ 311,355 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,698 44,730 Amortization of right-of-use assets 9,971 8,980 Stock-based compensation costs 21,160 20,156 (Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received (1,489 ) (963 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments 6,190 680 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 29,970 36,417 Inventories, net (14,663 ) (70,254 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets 2,312 (123 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other 7,636 (25,440 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 457,321 $ 325,538 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (42,965 ) (17,840 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (2,814 ) (1,767 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (522 ) — Purchases of investments (2,173 ) (1,350 ) Proceeds from exits of investments — 4,128 Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts (4,104 ) 18,975 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (52,578 ) $ 2,146 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 8,205 8,383 Purchases of treasury stock (150,010 ) (50,005 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (719 ) (389 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — (855 ) Repayment of borrowings — (30,000 ) Dividends paid (87,750 ) (77,891 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (230,274 ) $ (150,757 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (71 ) $ 11,073 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 174,398 188,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,209,450 238,361 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,383,848 $ 426,361

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue $ 1,335,582 $ 1,224,509 GAAP cost of sales $ 514,762 $ 507,290 Less:Amortization of acquired intangibles(A) (7,821 ) (7,670 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 506,941 $ 499,620 GAAP gross profit $ 820,820 $ 717,219 GAAP gross margin 61.5 % 58.6 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 828,641 $ 724,889 Non-GAAP gross margin 62.0 % 59.2 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 GAAP income from operations $ 446,537 $ 387,312 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A) 7,821 7,670 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A) 11,956 11,404 Restructuring(A) 15,810 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 482,124 $ 406,386

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 GAAP net income $ 348,536 $ 311,355 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A) 7,821 7,670 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A) 11,956 11,404 Restructuring expenses(A) 15,810 — Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(A) (9,248 ) (5,071 ) Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 374,875 $ 325,358 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 146,899 147,599 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 2.11 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 2.55 $ 2.20





(A) Resmed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring expenses from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance. Resmed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. Resmed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. Resmed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2025 (A) September 30,

2024 (A) % Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 413.4 $ 384.5 8 % Masks and other 361.3 322.8 12 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 774.8 $ 707.3 10 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 266.9 $ 241.3 11 % 7 % Masks and other 127.8 119.2 7 4 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 394.7 $ 360.4 10 6 Global revenue Total Devices $ 680.3 $ 625.8 9 % 7 % Total Masks and other 489.1 442.0 11 10 Total Sleep and Breathing Health $ 1,169.4 $ 1,067.7 10 8 Residential Care Software 166.1 156.8 6 5 Total $ 1,335.6 $ 1,224.5 9 8





(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





