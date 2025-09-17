Resmed Announces Participation in the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Carlos Nunez, chief medical officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, beginning at approximately 1:20 p.m. (British Summer Time) in London.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About Resmed

