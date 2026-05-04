Research on new class of treatments for ovarian cancer receives $725,000 in funding from Ovarian Cancer Canada to become “clinical trial-ready”

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark World Ovarian Cancer Day, Ovarian Cancer Canada is announcing a $725,000 investment to fuel critical ovarian cancer research. Led by globally respected Canadian immunologist, Dr. Jeanette Boudreau, investment in this research project will prepare powerful natural killer (NK) cell immunotherapy to move into clinical trials, aiming to develop new and affordable treatment options for people facing ovarian cancer, one of the most fatal cancers affecting women.

“The vague symptoms of ovarian cancer mean women are often diagnosed at later stages, when their treatment options aren’t as effective long term,” said Tania Vrionis, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada, the only national health charity dedicated to eradicating ovarian cancer. “Dr. Jeanette Boudreau’s research has already shown that NK cells are associated with longer survival in patients with cancer. Now, thanks to the support of The River Philip Foundation and our community across Atlantic Canada, we can uncover how Canadians diagnosed with ovarian cancer can benefit from this new treatment. Our investment in Dr. Jeanette Boudreau’s work will tackle the challenges of ovarian cancer head-on and help expand Canada’s healthcare innovation ecosystem by enabling Atlantic Canada to become the centre for clinical trials-grade NK cell therapy production.”

This investment will not only enable development of a new class of immunotherapies for ovarian cancer, but it will also build an AI-powered tool that helps doctors and patients determine the best possible treatment plan.

“Ovarian cancer remains one of the most fatal and complex cancers, with historically insufficient research funding compared to cancers with higher rates of survival,” said Dr. Jeanette Boudreau, Departments of Microbiology & Immunology and Pathology, Dalhousie University, and lead researcher on the project. “After decades without meaningful change, we have an opportunity to not just give women facing ovarian cancer hope; we can give them hope that is achievable. This investment from Ovarian Cancer Canada will accelerate our development of immune-based, NK cell–driven therapies and help us build the infrastructure needed to make these powerful treatments more affordable and accessible to women.”



Ovarian cancer is a group of cancers that originate in the fallopian tubes and grow in the ovaries. Ovarian cancer is difficult to detect because of its vague symptoms including bloating, abdominal/pelvic pain, and difficulty eating. Approximately 3,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year and it remains the most fatal women’s cancer, with a five-year survival rate of just 44%. After decades of underinvestment in ovarian cancer research and no change to survival rates, progress has been made – but it remains fragile. Ovarian Cancer Canada is focused on sustaining its investment in ovarian cancer research. To mark World Ovarian Cancer Day on May 8, Canadians are called on to continue investing in ovarian cancer research so we can advance women’s health, improve outcomes and save lives. Donate today at ovariancanada.org.

About Ovarian Cancer Canada

Ovarian Cancer Canada is the only national charity dedicated to overcoming ovarian cancer by advancing research, advocating for better care, and supporting those affected by the disease. The organization is driving progress toward more effective treatments and improved outcomes for patients across the country.

Media Contacts:

Jack Glassco

Account Executive, Paradigm Public Relations

jglassco@paradigmpr.ca

Namrata Peri

Director, Marketing and Communications, Ovarian Cancer Canada

nperi@ovariancanada.org