Replimune to Present at Two Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
WOBURN, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that members from the Replimune management team will present and host investor meetings at the following two conferences:

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
Fireside Chat Time: 2:20 pm EDT

Jefferies 2026 Biotech on the Beach Summit
Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
1x1 Meetings

Live webcasts of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the conference.

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is intended to ignite local activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to then activate a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com 

Media Inquiries
Arleen Goldenberg
Replimune
917.548.1582
media@replimune.com 


