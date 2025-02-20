Repligen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $168 million and full year revenue of $634 million



Fourth quarter orders and revenues sequentially increased 11% and 8% respectively

Orders outpaced revenue by 6% in the fourth quarter

Provides full year 2025 guidance of 8% to 12% reported growth and 10% to 14% excluding COVID-related revenue

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter of 2024, covering the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024. The company is also providing financial guidance for the full year 2025.

Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repligen said, “During the fourth quarter, we were very encouraged by the continued momentum across our portfolio. Total revenue in the fourth quarter grew 13% excluding COVID, overcoming two points of currency headwind. Total orders outpaced sales by 6%, driven by our Filtration and Analytics franchises. The strength we saw in the third quarter for CDMOs and capital equipment continued during the fourth quarter, with sequential revenues increasing approximately 20% and 30% respectively. While we continue to monitor China and emerging biotech, the overall bioprocessing market is returning to growth. Our order momentum during the second half gives us confidence that we can achieve our 2025 guidance.”

Q4 2024 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

M&A. Closed acquisition of chromatography innovator Tantti Laboratory Inc, strengthening and expanding our Protein and Chromatography offering in new modalities



New products. Launched AVIPure ® dsRNA resin, the industry's first affinity resin for the removal of double-stranded RNA (dsRNA); a groundbreaking solution targeting mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines



Sustainability. Published our 2023 Sustainability report "Advancing Impacts", highlighting the company's progress across numerous environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives



FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Q4 and Full Year 2024 financial performance (compared to prior year periods except as noted).

All adjusted figures are non-GAAP and, except for earnings per share, are rounded to the nearest million, and are reconciled in the tables included later in this press release.

Q4 reported revenue was $168 million compared to $167 million, bringing our full year 2024 revenue to $634 million compared to $632 million.



Q4 GAAP gross profit was $39 million compared to $78 million. Adjusted gross profit was $85 million compared to $87 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP gross profit was $275 million compared to $278 million. Adjusted gross profit was $320 million compared to $310 million. Q4 and full year 2024 gross profit includes $45 million and $44 million in non-recurring restructuring and other inventory charges (3) , including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization.



, including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization. Q4 GAAP (loss) income from operations was $(37) million, compared to $10 million. Adjusted income from operations was $25 million, compared to $30 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP (loss) income from operations was $(35) million, compared to $48 million. Adjusted income from operations was $82 million compared to $88 million. Q4 and full year 2024 (loss) income from operations includes $45 million and $47 million in non-recurring restructuring and other inventory charges (3) , including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization.



, including, severance, and costs associated with manufacturing rationalization. Q4 GAAP net (loss) income was $(34) million, compared to $(16) million. Adjusted net income was $25 million compared to $27 million. For the full year 2024, GAAP net (loss) income was $(26) million compared to $36 million. Adjusted net income was $89 million compared to $93 million.



Q4 GAAP (loss) earnings per share was $(0.60) on a basic and fully diluted basis, compared to $(0.29). Adjusted earnings per share was $0.44 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.48. For the full year 2024, GAAP (loss) earnings per share was $(0.46) compared to $0.63. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.58 compared to $1.65.



MARGIN SUMMARY

GAAP Margins Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Gross Margin 23.2% 47.1% 43.3% 44.0% Operating (EBIT) Margin (21.8)% 5.9% (5.5)% 7.5%

Adjusted (non-GAAP) Margins Q4 2024 Q4 2023 2024 2023 Gross Margin 50.7% 52.5% 50.4% 49.0% Operating (EBIT) Margin 14.9% 17.8% 12.9% 13.9% EBITDA Margin 20.9% 22.2% 18.5% 19.8%

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2024, were $757 million, compared to $751 million at December 31, 2023.

Amounts herein pertaining to December 31, 2024 represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). More information on our results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 will be provided upon filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025

Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025 is based on expectations for our existing business. Our GAAP and Adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance excludes the impact of any potential business acquisitions in 2025, and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

CURRENT GUIDANCE

(at February 20, 2025) FY 2025 GAAP Adjusted (non-GAAP) Total Reported Revenue $685M - $710M $685M - $710M Reported Growth 8% - 12% 8% - 12% Organic Growth - 9.5% - 13.5% Non-COVID Revenue Growth - 10% - 14% Gross Margin 51% - 52% 51% - 52% Income from Operations $59M - $66M $99M - $106M Operating Margin 8% - 9% 14% - 15% Other Income (Expense) $15M - $16M $23M - $24M Adjusted EBITDA Margin - 20% - 21% Tax Rate on Pre-Tax Income 23% - 24% 22% - 23% Net Income $51M - $56M $95M - $100M Earnings Per Share - Diluted $0.90 - $0.99 $1.67 - $1.76

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company see our website at www.repligen.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following Adjusted (non-GAAP) measures of financial performance are included in this release: non-COVID revenue and non-COVID revenue growth; organic revenue and organic revenue growth; adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin; adjusted R&D expense and adjusted SG&A expense; adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin; adjusted pre-tax income; adjusted net income; adjusted earnings per share (diluted); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company provides base revenue and base revenue growth rates, which exclude COVID-related revenue, and the impact of acquisition revenue for current year periods that have no prior year comparables, to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past performance. The Company provides the impact of foreign currency translation, to enable determination of revenue growth rates at constant currency. To calculate the impact of foreign currency translation, the Company converts actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior year periods.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition and integration costs; restructuring charges including the costs of severance and accelerated depreciation among other charges; incremental costs attributed to CEO transition; contingent consideration related to the Company’s acquisitions; intangible amortization costs; non-cash interest expense related to the accretion of the debt discount; amortization of debt issuance costs related to Company’s convertible debt; foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans; and, the related impact on tax of non-GAAP charges. These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

NOTE:

All reconciliations of above GAAP figures (reported or guidance) to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures are detailed in the tables included later in this press release. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as a substitute for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to and in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, any express or implied statements or guidance regarding current or future financial performance and position, including our 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions; expected demand in the markets in which we operate; our beliefs that the bioprocessing market is returning to growth and that the CDMO and capital equipment markets are fundamentally improving; expectations regarding the Tantti acquisition; the expected performance of our business and momentum across our portfolio, including that AVIPure is a groundbreaking solution, are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. .

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business; our ability to manage through and predict headwinds; the risk that we have assumed that markets and franchises will improve and grow more than expected; our ability to achieve our 2025 financial guidance; our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses in a timely manner or at all, and to achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; that demand for our products could decline, which could adversely impact our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing companies; risks around the Company’s effectiveness of disclosure controls and procedures and the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; our compliance with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Evaluation Agency regulations; our volatile stock price; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Repligen’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in subsequently filed reports with the Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, as well as our upcoming Annual Report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the Commission, which are available at the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s current views, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and are based only on information currently available to us. Repligen cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Repligen disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 . Revenue: Product revenue $ 167,394 $ 166,349 $ 634,178 $ 631,979 Royalty and other revenue 153 272 261 383 Total revenue 167,547 166,621 634,439 632,362 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 128,706 88,136 359,794 353,922 Research and development 11,677 10,285 43,200 42,722 Selling, general and administrative 60,474 57,630 263,368 218,584 Contingent consideration 3,191 697 3,191 (30,569 ) Total costs and operating expenses 204,048 156,748 669,553 584,659 (Loss) income from operations (36,501 ) 9,873 (35,114 ) 47,703 Other income (expenses): Investment income 8,293 6,023 35,827 24,135 Interest expense (5,462 ) (1,276 ) (20,731 ) (2,503 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (12,676 ) - (12,676 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (411 ) (6,702 ) (1,843 ) (8,075 ) Other income (expenses) (4,527 ) 6,623 (5,174 ) 8,123 Other income (expenses), net (2,107 ) (8,008 ) 8,079 9,004 (Loss) income before income taxes (38,608 ) 1,865 (27,035 ) 56,707 Income tax (benefit) provision (4,739 ) 18,315 (1,521 ) 21,111 Net (loss) income $ (33,869 ) $ (16,450 ) $ (25,514 ) $ 35,596 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.60 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.64 Diluted $ (0.60 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.46 ) $ 0.63 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 56,056,993 55,815,666 55,936,751 55,719,860 Diluted 56,056,993 55,815,666 55,936,751 56,377,319 Balance Sheet Data: December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 757,355 $ 751,323 Working capital 939,254 946,404 Total assets 2,829,666 2,831,185 Long-term obligations 730,161 701,398 Accumulated earnings 407,354 432,868 Stockholders’ equity 1,972,718 1,964,845

REPLIGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentage and earnings per share data) In all tables below, totals may not add due to rounding Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) Growth to Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) GROWTH 1 % (11 %) 0 % (21 %) Acquisition revenue 0 % (3 %) (2 %) (1 %) Currency exchange 2 % (1 %) 1 % 0 % ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH (NON-GAAP) 3 % (15 %) (1 %) (22 %) Reconciliation of Total Revenue (GAAP) to Base Revenue (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change 2024 2023 2024 v 2023 2024 2023 2024 v 2023 TOTAL REPORTED REVENUE (GAAP) $ 167,547 $ 166,621 1 % $ 634,439 $ 632,362 0 % COVID-related revenue - (18,885 ) (100 %) (11,462 ) (25,814 ) (56 %) NON-COVID REVENUE (NON-GAAP) (1) $ 167,547 $ 147,736 13 % $ 622,977 $ 606,548 3 % Acquisition revenue - - n/a (14,849 ) - 100 % BASE REVENUE (NON-GAAP) (1) $ - $ 147,736 13 % $ 608,128 $ 606,548 0 %