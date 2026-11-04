Repligen Corporation to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on November 18th at 2:00 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes innovative technologies and integrated solutions that support critical steps in the manufacturing and delivery of biologic drugs that improve human health worldwide. As a trusted partner to biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers and CDMOs worldwide, we help improve productivity, simplify complex workflows, and advance the next generation of biologic therapies. Repligen technologies support the production of a broad range of biologic modalities, helping customers navigate evolving manufacturing challenges from process development through commercial production. Our global team combines deep scientific expertise, innovation, and a customer-focused mindset “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” to help solve complex challenges across biologics manufacturing. For more information, please visit our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:

Jacob Johnson

VP, Investor Relations

781-419-0204

investors@repligen.com