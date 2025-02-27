SUBSCRIBE
Renovaro Announces $15 million in Equity Committed

February 27, 2025 | 
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a pioneer in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics powered by artificial intelligence, today announces that it has $15 million in additional equity committed at a price per share of $1.00 and one privately placed cash warrant exercisable at $1.50 with a one year term.

David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Renovaro, commented, “We believe this new capital now enables the company to accelerate our focus on revolutionizing healthcare by combining advanced diagnostic and personalized immunotherapy for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery.”

About Renovaro

Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/ aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube that is leveraging AI for multi-omic diagnostics and drug development.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Renovaro’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Renovaro Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
RENB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

For media inquiries, please contact:

karen@renovarocube.com

Southern California Cancer Diagnostics
