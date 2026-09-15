Remedy Plan Therapeutics Announces Multiple Development and Corporate Milestones as First-In-Class Hyperbolic NAMPT Inhibitor, RPT1G, Advances in Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trial in AML/MDS

Enrollment advances into Cohort 2 of Phase 1 trial of RPT1G in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for RPT1G for the treatment of solid tumors

Enhanced clinical leadership team with appointment of Oleg Zernovak, M.D. as Vice President, Clinical Development

Strengthened financial position with closing of Series A extension of approximately $30 million

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Plan Therapeutics (“Remedy Plan”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that target fundamental metabolic vulnerabilities in disease, today announced clinical progress for lead asset RPT1G, a first-in-class hyperbolic NAMPT inhibitor, and provided corporate updates. In the Phase 1 dose escalation trial evaluating RPT1G in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS), patients enrolled in Cohort 1 have successfully completed the first full 28-day treatment cycle, and the company has now initiated enrollment in Cohort 2. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Remedy Plan’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RPT1G for the treatment of solid tumors.

RPT1G targets NAMPT, an enzyme involved in cellular metabolism and energy production. Prior approaches to NAMPT inhibition have been limited by toxicity. RPT1G is designed to modulate NAMPT activity through a hyperbolic inhibition mechanism, with the goal of enabling therapeutic activity while maintaining tolerability.

“Our progress to date in this trial marks the first time that therapeutic NAMPT inhibition, without limiting toxicity, has been successfully achieved in patients with cancer for longer than just a few days. This represents a significant scientific advancement that had previously been considered impossible to accomplish,” said Greg Crimmins, PhD, Founder and CEO of Remedy Plan. “Concurrently, the FDA’s acceptance of our IND application for RPT1G for the treatment of solid tumors marks an important milestone for patients and the growth of Remedy Plan, as we believe our novel approach to NAMPT inhibition unlocks value across the entire spectrum of oncology.”

Dr. Crimmins continued, “In addition, we are very excited to have Dr. Oleg Zernovak join Remedy Plan, bringing over 20 years of clinical development experience at leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Oleg’s expertise in hematologic malignancies, with direct experience managing clinical trials in AML and MDS, will be deeply valuable as we advance RPT1G and expand our emerging pipeline of first-in-class NAMPT inhibitors. Meanwhile, the closing of our Series A extension directly supports our ability to generate deeper and strategically actionable data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial during this upcoming year of growth for our company.”

The Phase 1 trial is an ongoing multi-center, open-label, dose escalation study in patients with R/R AML and HR-MDS assessing the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacologic activity of RPT1G. The study follows a traditional 3+3 dose escalation design, with the option to add additional patients to dosing cohorts after they clear their respective safety review.

Corporate Updates

Remedy Plan today announced the closing of Series A extension financing totaling approximately $30 million, with participation from Schooner Capital and primarily existing investors. Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate the advancement of RPT1G, including expanding patient volume in the ongoing Phase 1 study in hematology, initiation of clinical activities around expansion into solid tumors, and support the continued development of proprietary NAMPT inhibitors across additional indications.

In addition, Remedy Plan today announced the appointment of Oleg Zernovak, M.D. as Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Zernovak brings more than 20 years of drug development experience with expertise in hematologic malignancies and clinical trial execution. Most recently, Dr. Zernovak served as Executive Director, Hematology Clinical Development at BeOne Medicines, where he led clinical and medical oversight in early development in AML and MDS and provided clinical leadership for regulatory engagements. Previously, Dr. Zernovak served as a Vice President, Clinical Development for Curis, where he contributed to clinical strategy for assets in AML, MDS, and solid tumors. Earlier in his career, Dr. Zernovak served as a Senior Medical Director, Early Development, Hematologic Malignancies at Cellectis and Janssen. Dr. Zernovak also served as Medical Director at Daiichi-Sankyo, Celgene Corporation, and Novartis Oncology. Dr. Zernovak received his M.D. degree from Azerbaijan State Medical Academy.

About RPT1G

RPT1G is a novel small-molecule NAMPT inhibitor designed to selectively target cancer cell metabolism while avoiding the on-target toxicities that have historically limited NAMPT inhibitors. The drug utilizes a unique hyperbolic inhibition mechanism that allows controlled modulation of NAMPT activity rather than complete enzyme shutdown. This approach is designed to maintain metabolic function in healthy cells while disrupting the metabolic vulnerabilities of cancer cells.

About Remedy Plan Therapeutics

Remedy Plan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies that target fundamental metabolic vulnerabilities in disease. The company’s proprietary drug discovery platform has enabled the development of a new class of novel NAMPT inhibitors designed to overcome decades-long challenges associated with targeting this pathway.

Remedy Plan’s lead candidate, RPT1G, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) (NCT07107126). In parallel, the company is advancing clinical studies that explore NAMPT inhibition across additional oncology applications, as well as autoimmune and metabolic diseases.

For more information, visit www.remedyplan.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Ryan Porter

Argot Partners

remedyplan@argotpartners.com