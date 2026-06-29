Relmada Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the Company joined the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index effective after the U.S. market closed on June 26, 2026, as part of the Russell Indexes reconstitution.

The Russell 3000® is a leading benchmark for broad U.S. equity market performance. It tracks the 3,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies and represents roughly 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® has become the standard by which U.S. small-cap performance is measured, covering 2,000 companies in that universe. Membership in both Indexes is reconstituted semi-annually, with placement in the relevant growth and value style indexes. Both are widely used by institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active strategies.

“Being added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® is a meaningful accomplishment that reflects Relmada's ongoing progress. The robust 12-month data for NDV-01 in NMIBC and a well-capitalized balance sheet put us in a position of real strength, and we are genuinely excited about where we stand," said Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada Therapeutics.

Details on the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index reconstitution are available on the FTSE Russell website under "Russell Reconstitution.”

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “if”, “may”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “will”, “will likely result”, “will continue”, “plans to”, “potential”, “promising”, and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including potential for Relmada’s product candidates to fail to progress, potential for Phase 2 NDV-01 data to fail to continue to deliver positive results supporting further development, potential for clinical trials to fail to deliver statistically and/or clinically significant evidence of efficacy and/or safety, failure of interim or top-line results to accurately reflect the complete results of the trial, failure of planned or ongoing preclinical and clinical studies to demonstrate expected results, potential failure to continue to secure FDA agreement on the regulatory path for NDV-01 and/or sepranolone, or that future NDV-01 and/or sepranolone clinical results will be acceptable to the FDA, failure to secure adequate NDV-01 and/or sepranolone drug supply, failure of pending patent applications to result in issued patents, or issued patents being challenged and invalidated by third parties or not providing us with any competitive advantages, the Company’s cash runway and sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and uncertainties inherent in estimating the Company’s cash runway, future expenses and other financial results, including its ability to fund future operations, including clinical trials, and the other risk factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC from time to time. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein are not a complete list.

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:

Corporate Communications

media@relmada.com