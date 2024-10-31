SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Relay Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on November 6, 2024

October 31, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, will report third quarter 2024 financial results and corporate highlights after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Megan Goulart
617-545-5526
mgoulart@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

Massachusetts Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Earnings
Biogen Tops Wall Street Expectations for Leqembi, Inks Molecular Glue Deal
October 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Earnings
Lilly Hit With Lower-Than-Expected Mounjaro and Zepbound Q3 Sales, Narrows Full-Year Forecast
October 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Earnings
Sage Touts Q3 Zurzuvae Revenue Growth, Will Not Seek MDD Indication
October 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie