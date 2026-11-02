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Rein Therapeutics to Present at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that Brian Windsor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Rein website at ir.reintx.com. An archived replay of the event will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Rein Therapeutics
Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein’s lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations in the U.S.

Investor Contact
IR@ReinTx.com


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