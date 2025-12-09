Reid Waldman, M.D., Receives Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Visionary Work in Life Sciences

Shipman sponsors premier event at new life sciences hub, celebrating innovative entrepreneurs.

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioCT, the CT life sciences trade organization, and Shipman & Goodwin LLP, one of Connecticut’s largest law firms, are pleased to announce that Reid Waldman, M.D., has received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Dr. Waldman serves as Chief Executive Officer of Veradermics, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics for common dermatologic conditions, including pattern hair loss. This award, established by BioCT and Shipman in 2013, honors the unique accomplishments of entrepreneurs in the Connecticut community who catalyze and transform the industry across the state and beyond.

“Reid is a pioneer in the field of dermatology and passionate about developing solutions that have potential to fill critical gaps in dermatology, and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Dormer Stephen, Partner at Shipman and a member of BioCT’s board of directors. “Shipman is proud of our long-standing support of BioCT and its continued commitment to recognizing industry leaders like Reid.”

Dr. Waldman joins a distinguished group of past recipients, including influential leaders like last year’s winner, Halda’s Chief Scientific Officer, Kat Kayser-Bricker, the 2024 winner, EvolveImmune CEO Stephen Bloch, M.D. Other previous winners include scientific pioneers Craig Crews, Ph.D., Ranjit Bindra, M.D., Ph.D., and Jonathan Rothberg, Ph.D.

"I am humbled and honored to be named Entrepreneur of the Year, especially knowing the deep bench of life sciences talent in Connecticut," said Dr. Waldman. “We’ve had several very exciting milestones over the last year at Veradermics, continuing to build clinical evidence for our lead investigational candidate VPDHL01, for treatment of pattern hair loss in women and men, two patient populations that are underserved by currently available treatments. We are proud to be pushing the standards in hair loss and dermatology, and to join industry peers who share in our ethos of tackling the hard issues in healthcare that will make for a brighter tomorrow."

Shipman is a partner and long-time supporter of BioCT, which works to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences sector. The organization engages in entrepreneurship, government advocacy, recruitment, education and mentoring to foster a rich, innovative ecosystem for life sciences exploration in Connecticut.

“I want to congratulate Reid on joining what has become an elite cohort of life science leaders in Connecticut,” said Jodie Gillon, President and CEO of BioCT. “As a clinician-entrepreneur hailing from University of Connecticut, Reid brings a unique combination of cutting-edge clinical knowledge and savvy business development, strengthening our bioscience ecosystem and helping attract top-tier investors to the state. Reid and our previous awardees now represent a group of companies who have secured over $100 million in financing due to transformative science and exceptional leadership. These innovators exemplify the kind of groundbreaking progress that continues to produce life-changing therapies here in Connecticut.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Veradermics, Dr. Waldman has implemented a differentiated strategy centered on advancing potentially first-in-class therapeutics for under-innovated markets in aesthetics and dermatology. He has successfully led the company through multiple equity financings, most recently raising $150 million in a Series C round. He also has advanced Veradermics lead asset, VDPHL01, into Phase 3 and registration-directed trials. If approved, VDPHL01 would be the first and only non-hormonal oral treatment for pattern hair loss for women and men.

Dr. Waldman is a board-certified dermatologist with more than 10 years of clinical experience. Prior to founding Veradermics, he was a prolific researcher, authoring more than 100 publications including a textbook titled, “Dermatology for the Primary Care Provider.” He has received numerous accolades including the American Academy of Dermatology’s “Excellence in Patient Care” award. He earned his BA and MD degrees from the University of Missouri-Kansas City 6 Year BA/MD Program and completed his dermatology residency with a “Distinction in Clinical Trials” at the University of Connecticut.

The award was presented to Dr. Waldman during the BioCT annual holiday party on Dec. 4, 2025. The event was co-hosted with the Yale Life Sciences Pitchfest, which showcased Yale faculty innovators presenting breakthrough research projects in therapeutics, medical devices and digital health.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman’s value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 160 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com.

About BioCT

BioCT is the life sciences trade organization for the state of Connecticut. The not-for-profit organization serves as the voice of more than 300 member companies. Its mission is to catalyze and accelerate growth in the life sciences with the goal of improving human health, by fostering a rich, innovative ecosystem, and promoting Connecticut as a preferred destination for life sciences exploration and innovation. To learn more, visit https://bioct.org.

Gabrielle Wasco (508) 231-6846 | gwasco@bioct.org