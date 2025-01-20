Register Now for the Microfluidics for Biomedical Innovation Conference 2025: Hear from KOLs from the US, Europe and Across Asia-Pacific (Sha Tin, Hong Kong - February 7-8, 2025)

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Microfluidics for Biomedical Innovation 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The goal of this conference is to bring together key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the US, Europe and across Asia-Pacific addressing the most up-to-date and timely issues in the deployment of microfluidics technologies across many different applications.

Companies are invited to participate and present their technologies, and their offerings to this marketplace and this enables networking and business development opportunities. The conference includes invited presentations, sponsored presentations by companies as well as exhibit space for companies to commercially engage with the conference participants.

There are extensive opportunities for networking and the host includes coffee/tea breaks and lunches as a means to bring together the participants and foster networking and engagement.

The location of the conference in Shatin, Hong Kong enables easy access for participants from the Science Park plus participants from around the world given the excellent connections Hong Kong offers to the rest of the world.

The host is honoured that Professor Anderson Shum, City UHK, is serving as Conference Chairperson.

Agenda:

3D-Printed Microfluidics Devices

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing and Global Health Applications

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Circulating Biomarkers Studied Using Microfluidics-Liquid Biopsy via Microfluidics

Microfluidics Manufacturing and Product Development-Microfabrication and Rapid Prototyping

Speakers

Amy Shen , Professor and Provost, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST)

, Professor and Provost, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) David Weitz , Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Director of the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Harvard University -- Plenary Speaker

, Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and Applied Physics, Director of the Materials Research Science and Engineering Center, Harvard University -- Plenary Speaker Lorena Dieguez , Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory

, Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory Sarah Koster , Professor, University of Gottingen

, Professor, University of Gottingen Anderson Shum, Vice President (Research) of City University of Hong Kong -- Conference Chairperson

Vice President (Research) of City University of Hong Kong -- Conference Chairperson Hongzhang Wang , Assistant Professor, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School

, Assistant Professor, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School Mehmet Toner, Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School

Helen Andrus Benedict Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School Sindy K.Y. Tang , Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and by courtesy of Bioengineering and Radiology, Stanford University

, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and by courtesy of Bioengineering and Radiology, Stanford University Chwee Teck Lim, NUS Society Chair Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech), Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore

NUS Society Chair Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech), Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore Jing Chen , Founder & CEO, Hicomp Microtech

, Founder & CEO, Hicomp Microtech Naresh Kumar Mani , Associate Professor, Centre for Microfluidics, Biomarkers, Photoceutics & Sensors, Manipal Academy of Higher Education

, Associate Professor, Centre for Microfluidics, Biomarkers, Photoceutics & Sensors, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Yoon-Kyoung Cho, Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering; Dean, College of Information and Biotechnology UNIST (Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology)

