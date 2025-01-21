REGENERON EXPANDS PRESENCE IN CANADA BY OPENING ITS FIRST HEADQUARTERS TO BETTER SERVE NEEDS OF CANADIANS WITH SERIOUS DISEASES

Facilities for Regeneron Canada in thriving Mississauga/GTA biotech hub signal its growth and readiness to bring more of its life-transforming innovative medicines for serious diseases to Canadians

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Regeneron Canada Company today officially opened its first headquarters that will allow it to better serve the needs of Canadian patients who may benefit from its life-transforming, innovative medicines for serious diseases.

The facility is located in the thriving biotechnology hub of Mississauga, a vital part of the important and growing sector in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and in Ontario as a whole.

Taking part in the official opening ceremonies with leaders from Regeneron Canada and the Regeneron Global Headquarters in Tarrytown, NY, were Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and MPP Mississauga – Streetsville, Deepak Anand, MPP for Mississauga – Malton, Brett McDermott, Director of Government and Stakeholder Relations, Mississauga Board of Trade, and Bradley Harker, Principal Commercial Officer, U.S. Commercial Service | U.S. Department of Commerce | International Trade Administration, US Embassy and Consulates in Canada.

“The opening of this new Canadian office marks an important milestone in the growth of Regeneron and its ability to help Canadian patients who are dealing with serious medical challenges,” said Acher Elfassy, Country Manager (Immunology).

“We look forward to continuing to build our operations and advance the next frontier of medicine in Canada from this new base in Mississauga,” said Jayne Paterson, Oncology Country Manager of Regeneron Canada.

“With a highly-skilled workforce and thriving research environment, Ontario continues to solidify its position as a global leader in biomanufacturing, fostering innovation and driving the development of next-generation health solutions,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We congratulate Regeneron on the opening of its new headquarters in Mississauga and look forward to supporting their success, as they continue to expand their footprint across Ontario.”

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that was founded and is led by physician-scientists to translate science into medicines. This has led to the development of numerous approved treatments and product candidates, most of which were homegrown in Regeneron laboratories, for cancer and hematologic conditions as well as eye, cardiovascular, metabolic, inflammatory, neurologic, infectious and rare diseases.

Launched in 1988, Regeneron has more than 14,000 employees around the world, with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. Regeneron-invented medicines are available in more than 100 countries and are being studied in clinical trials in approximately 60 countries, including Canada.

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development. Regeneron reinvests around 30 percent or more of its revenue into research and development to build new technologies and advance even more investigational medicine for patients in need. The company is shaping the next frontier of medicine and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling the identification of innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases.

For more information, please visit www.regeneron.ca or www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Regeneron Canada