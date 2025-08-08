Regeneron Announces Investor Conference Presentations - August 7, 2025

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast management participation as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 at 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday, September 8, 2025

Bernstein Insights: Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors - 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 24, 2025

The sessions may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at https://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations . Replays and transcripts of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

