Redica Systems Closes Financing to Advance Predictive Quality and Regulatory Intelligence in Life Sciences

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redica Systems, a leader in Quality and Regulatory Intelligence for the Life Sciences industry, today announced a financing with participation by Merck Global Health Innovation Fund (MGHIF) along with existing investors Savant Growth and Rock Creek Capital.

The investment will accelerate Redica’s expansion of its Catalyst Platform™ and the Redica Supplier Data Network™ (SDN), advancing AI-driven workflows, predictive quality and regulatory intelligence, and supply chain risk management solutions tailored for life sciences organizations.

“This investment strengthens our ability to power predictive quality and data-driven AI programs,” said Michael de la Torre, CEO of Redica Systems. “Our mission is to empower customers to proactively enhance quality and minimize compliance risks—ultimately improving product safety and driving measurable business performance.”

The financing represents a major milestone in Redica’s mission to deliver intelligent, scalable solutions for an increasingly complex regulatory and supply chain environment.

“We are excited to work with Redica Systems to advance their groundbreaking work in predictive intelligence,” said Joe Volpe, Managing Director at Merck Global Health Innovation Fund. “The ability to securely integrate public and private data is an important piece in the life sciences industry’s capacity to monitor and mitigate quality and supply chain risks.”

This collaboration enhances Redica’s strong foundation for extracting, enriching, and connecting unstructured data—from regulations and standards to inspections and enforcement—transforming it into structured, actionable intelligence.

Redica Catalyst™ Platform - a purpose-built Enterprise AI regulatory and quality solution for the Life Sciences sector. It uses a multilayered architecture to integrate structured and unstructured data from public and private sources. With capabilities such as Redica ID™ - for entity resolution and integration with master data and Redica DocIQ™ - for processing unstructured data, Catalyst supports predictive quality, compliance, and supply chain oversight with precision and scale. It uniquely blends AI with human-in-the-loop workflows to ensure high data accuracy, actionable insights, and seamless enterprise adoption.

Redica Supplier Data Network™ (SDN) - a transformative data-sharing ecosystem designed to resolve persistent challenges around fragmented supplier risk data. It consolidates proprietary and public datasets to create secure, comprehensive supplier profiles. These profiles integrate seamlessly with Redica ID and feed into the Catalyst engine, powering predictive analytics across the supply chain. Features include shared audit programs, GMP document repositories, and standardized supplier questionnaires—all hosted in a secure environment that promotes cross-enterprise collaboration and reduces redundancy.

About Redica Systems

Redica Systems, headquartered in Pleasanton, California, provides Quality and Regulatory Intelligence (QRI) solutions to life sciences companies worldwide. Using advanced AI and machine learning, Redica’s platform aggregates data from over 200 global regulators, delivering actionable insights to help companies optimize compliance, mitigate risk, and enhance operational efficiency. Its flagship solutions, including the Catalyst data platform, RedicaID, DocIQ, and the Redica Supplier Data Network, are designed to solve complex industry challenges with unmatched precision.

For more information, please visit www.redica.com

Media Contact: Larry Coble

Email: larry.coble@redica.com