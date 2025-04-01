SUBSCRIBE
Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
Salt Lake City, UT, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Needham 24th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference — Monday, April 7, 2025

Webcasts may be found in the events section of the Recursion Investor Relations website at ir.recursion.com.

About Recursion
Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.
Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montréal, New York, London, Oxford area, and the San Francisco Bay area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com, or connect on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Media Contact Media@Recursion.com Investor Contact Investor@Recursion.com

