Recludix Pharma Promotes Executive Leaders Following Recent Corporate Accomplishments

Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., Recludix Pharma Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., President and Head of R&D, Recludix Pharma

Catherine Bovenizer, C.P.A., Recludix Pharma Catherine Bovenizer, C.P.A., CFO, Recludix Pharma

– Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., will now also serve as president, in addition to his role as head of research and development

- Catherine Bovenizer, C.P.A., has been named chief financial officer, following her tenure as senior vice president of finance and business operations

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced the promotions of Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., to president and head of research and development and Catherine Bovenizer, C.P.A., to chief financial officer.

“Less than one quarter into the year, and we have already achieved a number of transformative milestones, including the dosing of our oral STAT6 inhibitor REX-8756 in its first clinical study and earning the associated milestone payment, bolstering our cash position through a financing with institutional and strategic investors, and expanding our SAB with thought leaders in the field,” said Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer of Recludix. “Ajay and Cath have each been instrumental in these recent accomplishments and exemplify the thoughtful execution that will drive our continued growth. Ajay’s vision and leadership in R&D have been critical to advancing our innovation strategy, and his expanded role as president reflects the broad impact he has across the organization. Cath has been a trusted financial leader whose strategic insight and operational rigor have helped position us for continued success. I am thrilled to see both step into these expanded roles as we build on our momentum and pursue the many opportunities ahead to continue to redefine what is possible for patients.”

Dr. Nirula noted, “I am honored to take on the role of president, especially at such a momentous time in the company’s growth. We have a world-class team and a tremendous opportunity not only to advance our lead STAT6 and BTK inhibitor programs, but also to explore new targets where our platform and expertise can deliver meaningful impact for patients. I’m excited to continue working across the organization to translate our innovation into leading therapies.”

Ms. Bovenizer commented, “The leadership team has built a strong foundation for success, with a company that is well-capitalized to achieve value-creating milestones and a portfolio of product candidates that includes a partnered program with the option for an equal U.S. profit split, alongside fully owned opportunities that provide maximal strategic flexibility. Having led finance operations since the company’s founding, I look forward to continuing to support our strategy of quickly advancing initiatives that accelerate growth in lockstep with focused execution.”

Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., President and Head of Research and Development

Dr. Nirula has served in various senior roles at pharmaceutical companies over the last two decades. Most recently, Dr. Nirula was senior vice president and immunology therapeutic head for Eli Lilly and Company. He has also served as the site head for Lilly Biotechnology Center in San Diego, which was the company’s second largest global research site. Dr. Nirula joined Lilly in 2015 and was responsible for discovery research and early- and mid-phase clinical development in immunology. Over that time, he helped establish immunology as a new therapeutic area for the company with four medicines approved globally and a robust early pipeline with over ten product candidates advanced to the clinic. He also served as the medical leader for Lilly’s work during the COVID pandemic that led to emergency authorization for multiple therapeutic neutralizing antibodies. Prior to joining Lilly, Dr. Nirula held leadership positions at Amgen and Biogen Idec and was involved in several research programs and regulatory filings spanning diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and vasculitis. He began his career at Merck and Co leading early clinical development of molecules in cardiovascular disease and inflammation.

Dr. Nirula earned his undergraduate degree in molecular biology from U.C. Berkeley, his M.D. from UCLA School of Medicine, and his Ph.D. from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He subsequently completed his fellowship and joined the faculty in the Division of Rheumatology at UCSF Medical Center. He has published extensively in the scientific literature, in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA, and Nature Immunology. Dr. Nirula also serves as a member of the Zura Bio Board of Directors, the Adaxion Therapeutics Board of Directors, and the Kao Autoimmunity Institute Scientific Advisory Board.

Catherine Bovenizer, C.P.A., Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Bovenizer has over 25 years of finance and accounting leadership experience in both private and public biotech companies. Prior to joining Recludix, she was the chief financial officer of Renova Therapeutics, a privately-held company focused on the development of gene and peptide therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. She served as vice president of finance and chief accounting officer of Apricus Biosciences, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company that merged with Seelos Therapeutics in January 2019. Ms. Bovenizer was previously the executive director of finance and corporate controller for Ambit Biosciences, where she helped lead the company’s internal processes through its initial public offering and sale to Daiichi Sankyo in 2014. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bovenizer practiced as a public accountant with Coopers & Lybrand. She is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California. Ms. Bovenizer graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Economics, Accounting and Literature from Claremont McKenna College, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

About Recludix

Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts

Matt Caldemeyer

Chief Business Officer

mcaldemeyer@recludix.com

Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

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