Rebecca Alvania, PhD, MA, MPH, Selected as NFID Executive Director

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) has announced the appointment of Rebecca Alvania, PhD, MA, MPH, as executive director and chief executive officer effective September 1, 2025. She will succeed Marla Dalton, PE, CAE, upon her retirement after more than a decade of transformative leadership. Dalton will continue to serve on a consulting basis during the leadership transition.

In announcing the appointment, the NFID Board of Directors recognized the outstanding contributions Dalton made since she joined NFID in 2010 and became chief staff officer in 2013. Under her bold leadership, NFID integrated public and professional education programs, expanded strategic partnerships with more than 300 organizations, achieved significant growth in NFID reserves and investment assets, developed new programs and resources, and led innovative medical education and outreach initiatives that significantly broadened the reach and impact of NFID.

"As I reflect on my time at NFID over the past 15 years, I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together—from expanding our reach and impact through innovative education and outreach programs, to strengthening trusted partnerships across the public health community," said Dalton. "NFID has grown into a leading voice in infectious disease prevention, thanks to the dedication of our talented staff team, committed Board of Directors, and passionate supporters. We have built a strong foundation that positions NFID for continued success, and I am confident that the organization is well-prepared for this next chapter of leadership and impact."

Alvania brings extensive experience in scientific leadership, strategic planning, and global public health. She previously served as CEO of the American Society for Cell Biology, where she spearheaded a comprehensive strategic planning process, modernized the organization's mission and programs, and led a successful financial turnaround while expanding global engagement.

"We look forward to working with Rebecca, who brings a blend of visionary leadership, operational expertise, and a deep commitment to advancing science and public health," said Jeffery A. Goad, PharmD, MPH, NFID president and chair of the Search Committee. "Her track record in forging impactful partnerships, driving programmatic innovation, and aligning strategy with execution positions her to build upon the success of NFID and guide us into the future."

As NFID chief staff officer, Alvania will provide leadership and direction to advance the NFID mission to educate and engage the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan. She will serve as a key NFID spokesperson and an ex-officio member of the NFID Board of Directors and all Board-level committees.

Alvania began her career in media communications at the National Academy of Sciences and held leadership roles working with scientific journals, including the American Society for Microbiology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped launch one of the first expedited, open-access publishing workflows for COVID-related research, accelerating the global dissemination of critical scientific findings.

She holds a doctorate in neuroscience from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, a master's in science communication from The Johns Hopkins University, and a master's in global public health from Tulane University. She is a member of the American Society of Association Executives, the Council of Engineering and Scientific Society Executives, the Society for Scholarly Publishing, and the Association for Women in Science.

"It is an honor to join an organization as respected and trusted as NFID, especially at a time when the stakes for public health and science are so high," said Alvania. "NFID plays a critical role in educating both healthcare professionals and the public, promoting vaccine confidence, and protecting communities through science-based communication. I'm excited to bring my background in science and public health to lead this work and to help ensure that trusted, evidence-based information reaches everyone."

About the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

Founded in 1973, the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating and engaging the public, communities, and healthcare professionals about infectious diseases across the lifespan. NFID has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and has earned a Platinum transparency seal from Candid. For more information, visit www.nfid.org.

