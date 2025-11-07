ReAlta Life Sciences to Present RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) Clinical Data at 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. (“ReAlta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address rare and acute inflammatory diseases, today announced a poster presentation featuring new RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) clinical data from its Phase 2 acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) trial at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

The presentation will showcase data from ReAlta’s Phase 2 clinical trial, an open-label, prospective, dose-escalation study evaluating pegtarazimod in hospitalized patients with steroid-refractory aGvHD.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Anti-inflammatory drug pegtarazimod (RLS-0071) demonstrates clinical improvement in lower gastrointestinal acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) and target engagement of key inflammatory marker myeloperoxidase (MPO)

Presenter: Robert Zeiser, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of Freiburg

Abstract Number: 2462

Session: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD and Immune Reconstitution: Poster I

Location: West Halls B3-B4

Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM ET

Abstracts are currently available online on the ASH website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining the treatment possibilities for patients with devastating and historically untreatable inflammation-driven diseases by developing first-in-class tailored peptides designed to achieve life-changing outcomes. The company’s lead candidate, pegtarazimod (RLS-0071) is a next-generation dual-targeting intervention that represents a potential solution that rebalances the body’s inflammatory response and prevents tissue damage by selectively blocking both complement- and neutrophil-mediated pathways at the outset, disrupting inflammation at the core. To learn more about ReAlta, visit https://realtalifesciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

