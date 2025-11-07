SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ReAlta Life Sciences to Present RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) Clinical Data at 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

November 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. (“ReAlta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address rare and acute inflammatory diseases, today announced a poster presentation featuring new RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod) clinical data from its Phase 2 acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) trial at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 6-9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.



The presentation will showcase data from ReAlta’s Phase 2 clinical trial, an open-label, prospective, dose-escalation study evaluating pegtarazimod in hospitalized patients with steroid-refractory aGvHD.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Anti-inflammatory drug pegtarazimod (RLS-0071) demonstrates clinical improvement in lower gastrointestinal acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) and target engagement of key inflammatory marker myeloperoxidase (MPO)
Presenter: Robert Zeiser, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of Freiburg
Abstract Number: 2462
Session: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD and Immune Reconstitution: Poster I
Location: West Halls B3-B4
Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM ET

Abstracts are currently available online on the ASH website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining the treatment possibilities for patients with devastating and historically untreatable inflammation-driven diseases by developing first-in-class tailored peptides designed to achieve life-changing outcomes. The company’s lead candidate, pegtarazimod (RLS-0071) is a next-generation dual-targeting intervention that represents a potential solution that rebalances the body’s inflammatory response and prevents tissue damage by selectively blocking both complement- and neutrophil-mediated pathways at the outset, disrupting inflammation at the core. To learn more about ReAlta, visit https://realtalifesciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors
John Rickman
Chief Financial Officer
jrickman@realtals.com

Media
Harrison Wong
ICR Healthcare
ReAltaPR@icrhealthcare.com

Virginia Events Data
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
PODCAST
What Do AI and Hammers Have in Common?
September 18, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis