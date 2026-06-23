Re:You Announces Preclinical Research Highlighting AI-Discovered Small Molecules Targeting Multiple Pathways of Hair Follicle Rejuvenation

New York, NY (June 22, 2026) - Re:You, a biotechnology company focused on next-generation solutions for hair wellness and rejuvenation, announced promising preclinical research describing four novel small molecules discovered through an artificial intelligence-enabled drug discovery platform. The findings were reported in a recent bioRxiv preprint titled "AI-enabled discovery of small molecules targeting complementary pathways for hair follicle rejuvenation."

The research describes the discovery and optimization of four investigational molecules, NV-623, NV-624, NV-273, and NV-1065, designed to target distinct biological pathways involved in hair follicles and the scalp environment. Together, the molecules were evaluated in primary human cell systems and human hair follicle organoid models.

"Hair thinning is a complex biological process involving multiple pathways," said Evan Zhao, CEO of Re:You. "Rather than focusing on a single mechanism, our approach seeks to address complementary drivers of follicle function simultaneously through AI-guided molecular discovery."

Research Highlights

Using a combination of machine learning, graph neural networks, structure-based virtual screening, and experimental validation, researchers screened more than 20 million compounds and identified four lead candidates with distinct mechanisms of action.

NV-623 and NV-624 were developed to support dermal papilla cell viability and proliferation, a key component of hair follicle function. In primary human dermal papilla cells, both compounds increased cellular viability and demonstrated favorable selectivity profiles. In a human hair follicle organoid model, both molecules increased follicle sprouting length and outperformed minoxidil under the study conditions.

NV-273 was identified as an inhibitor of prolyl hydroxylase domain protein 2 (PHD2), resulting in activation of HIF-1α-associated regenerative pathways. The compound demonstrated durable activation of hypoxia-responsive signaling and increased production of VEGF-A and lactate in primary human cells, both of which are associated with tissue-supportive regenerative responses.

NV-1065 was developed as a highly soluble, non-steroidal inhibitor of 5α-reductase, the enzyme responsible for converting testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). In preclinical testing, NV-1065 demonstrated inhibitory activity comparable to dutasteride and restored growth in testosterone-suppressed hair follicle organoids. Unlike steroid-derived compounds, NV-1065 showed no detectable androgenic activity in the cellular assays performed.

Researchers also evaluated a formulation combining all four molecules. In preclinical testing, the combined formulation maintained activity across dermal papilla cell proliferation, HIF-1α activation, and 5α-reductase inhibition assays. The formulation also increased hair follicle organoid sprouting compared with benchmark commercial products evaluated in the study.

The authors concluded that the work demonstrates how AI-enabled discovery may accelerate identification of small molecules targeting multiple biological pathways associated with hair follicle rejuvenation.

The findings are based on laboratory and organoid studies. The investigational compounds have not been evaluated in human clinical trials, and their safety and efficacy in humans have not been established.

Re:You is currently monitoring an independent 150+ subject, 6-month, double-blinded, randomized controlled trial comparing NOVOGRO™ -powered serum (NV-273, NV-623, NV-624) with a minoxidil benchmark arm and will publish results when complete.

About Re:You

Re:You is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation solutions for hair health through artificial intelligence, computational biology, and molecular innovation. By combining advanced discovery technologies with mechanistic biological research, Re:You seeks to lead novel hair-growth solutions for men and women of all hair types experiencing hair loss.

For more information, visit getreyou.com.