Ratio Therapeutics Partners with Macrocyclics for Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution of its Radiopharmaceutical Chelator Platform

BOSTON, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, announced today that it entered into an agreement granting Macrocyclics Inc. (Macrocyclics) exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights to Ratio's proprietary chelator Macropa™ enabling broad access worldwide.

Macropa is a proprietary, best-in-class, bifunctional chelator for Actinium-225 (Ac-225), known for its strong alpha-particle emissions and its use in targeted alpha therapy (TAT) for the treatment of cancer. Macropa can be tethered to small molecules, peptides, and large polypeptides such as proteins and antibodies to enable the development of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for alpha radiotherapy. By rapidly and quantitatively complexing Ac-225 at room temperature, Macropa's unique selectivity and stability for Ac-225 enables simple "one-pot" manufacturing and improves in vivo stability of the resulting compound.

"Over the past year, we have been focused on building global scientific awareness and encouraging adoption of our chelator platform across the therapeutic radiopharmaceutical community," said Bill Cupelo, Chief Business Officer of Ratio. "We are proud to see our efforts realized through an expanding global ecosystem of collaborators who can now leverage Macropa to accelerate the development and adoption of radiopharmaceuticals worldwide. By enabling broader access to our platform, we are fostering a global community aligned in the mission to improve patient outcomes through targeted cancer therapies and diagnostics."

Incorporated in 1995, Macrocyclics is a CDMO specialized in chelating agents for radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine. The company maintains a broad catalog of bifunctional chelating agents that are used in R&D and clinical programs across the globe. Under the terms of the agreement, researchers from academia and industry may purchase Macropa directly from Macrocyclics, enabling rapid access in many countries including Japan, Canada, Australia and majority of Europe.

"Ratio's Macropa is a superior chelator for Ac-225," said Paul Jurek, Ph.D., CEO of Macrocyclics. "The ability to label quickly at room temperature provides a critical advantage, especially when working with proteins or vectors that degrade when heated. We are excited to be the exclusive manufacturer of Macropa and plan to add multiple derivatives to our catalog and provide it under GMP conditions for innovators engaged in clinical research."

Macrocyclics is an exhibitor at the 2025 SNMMI Annual Meeting, located in New Orleans, LA from June 21 to June 24. Ratio will also have representatives in attendance and will host a networking event for current and potential Macropa users.

About Macrocyclics

Macrocyclics, Inc., founded in 1995 with headquarters in Plano, Texas, is a CDMO specializing in chelating agents for radiopharmaceuticals and nuclear medicine. A subsidiary of Orano Med, the company stocks a catalog of products dedicated to chelation technology including bifunctional chelators, magnetic resonance agents, and reactive intermediates. The company supports rapid advancements in the field through its GMP compliant quality system, custom small molecule synthesis capabilities, and expertise in analytical development and characterization. For more information about the company, please visit: www.macrocyclics.com.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company is also currently advancing the development of its first FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic with plans to enter clinical trials this year.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

For information regarding ordering Macropa, please contact Macrocyclics at info@macrocyclics.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ratio-therapeutics-partners-with-macrocyclics-for-exclusive-manufacturing-and-distribution-of-its-radiopharmaceutical-chelator-platform-302480752.html

SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.