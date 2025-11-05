Ratio Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Marcel Reichen as Chief Strategy Officer

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment and monitoring, today announced the appointment of Marcel Reichen, Ph.D., MBA, as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Reichen brings over a decade of international experience in the pharmaceutical and radioligand therapy (RLT) industries, with a proven record of driving growth through value creation, strategic planning, and cross-functional execution.

"Marcel's appointment comes at an exciting time for Ratio as we continue to expand our collaborations and advance our radiopharmaceutical pipeline," said Dr. Jack Hoppin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "His deep expertise in radioligand therapy strategy and global business development will be instrumental in guiding Ratio's next phase of growth. Marcel's unique blend of scientific and commercial insight will help us further strengthen our leadership position in precision oncology."

"I am honored to join Ratio's talented team during such a dynamic period for the radiopharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Marcel Reichen, Chief Strategy Officer of Ratio. "Having worked across discovery, business development, and corporate strategy in radioligand therapy, I am inspired by Ratio's vision to redefine how targeted radiopharmaceuticals are designed and delivered. I look forward to helping shape the company's long-term strategic direction and accelerating the translation of our technologies into meaningful treatments for patients."

Prior to joining Ratio, Dr. Reichen served as Executive Director, Search & Evaluation RLT at Novartis, where he advised the Oncology Leadership Team on emerging trends in the RLT sector, led assessments of external opportunities, and contributed to multiple strategic licensing and acquisition transactions. Previously, he served as Strategy Lead at Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis company), overseeing strategic initiatives such as the PET imaging strategy or RLT platform reviews. Before his tenure at Novartis, Dr. Reichen was at Bayer Business Consulting, where he advised executive management on R&D productivity, business development and licensing integration, as well as digital transformation across Bayer's pharmaceutical operations.

Dr. Reichen earned his Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from University College London (UCL), an M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from ETH Zurich, and an MBA from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) in Switzerland.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company maintains a strong commitment to manufacturing through its collaboration with PharmaLogic and its own state-of-the-art facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, ensuring reliable supply and quality in radiopharmaceutical production. Ratio plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of its FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory soft tissue sarcoma. The company is also advancing other programs in its pipeline, including the pre-clinical assessment of [Lu-177]-RTX2358 across several cancer indications to explore its broader therapeutic potential and expects its Granzyme B-targeted agent for PET imaging program to move into the clinic in 2026.

