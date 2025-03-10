SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

March 10, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 3:40 p.m. ET
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET

To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the discussions, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

