Press Releases

RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

  • 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. ET
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 – Fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology & Inflammation Forum – Presentation on Monday, September 15, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET

To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the fireside chats and presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


Northern California Events
