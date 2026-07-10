Rani Therapeutics Announces Research and Development Collaboration with PegBio to Expand Obesity Pipeline Across Multiple Novel Candidates

~ Collaboration will leverage the RaniPill® platform to explore oral delivery of PegBio's proprietary portfolio of novel obesity and metabolic disease molecules ~

~ Agreement expands Rani's obesity franchise beyond its existing programs, potentially adding multiple new candidates across differentiated mechanisms of action ~

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced a research and development collaboration with PegBio Co., Ltd. (“PegBio”) to explore the delivery of multiple novel candidates from PegBio's obesity and metabolic disease pipeline using Rani's proprietary RaniPill® platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rani and PegBio will collaborate on the preclinical development of RaniPill formulations for multiple molecules selected from PegBio's obesity and metabolic disease portfolio, with the goal of advancing the most promising candidates into clinical development.

“This collaboration with PegBio is an important step in our strategy to broaden and diversify our obesity franchise across multiple mechanisms of action,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani. “Expanding our collaborations across multiple candidates further reflects our confidence in the versatility of the RaniPill® and our commitment to giving patients more oral options. PegBio's pipeline is aligned with where we see the greatest unmet need and market potential in obesity.”

“The RaniPill® platform is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of PegBio’s molecules by delivering them orally and we look forward to working together to advance the development of these programs,” said Michael Xu, Chief Executive Officer of PegBio.

The collaboration builds upon Rani's growing obesity franchise, including RT-114, a GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist which is being developed in partnership with ProGen and is currently in a Phase 1 trial. In addition, Rani has completed several preclinical studies evaluating other candidates in obesity including semaglutide, each of which demonstrated pharmacokinetics, bioavailability, pharmacodynamics, and weight loss comparable to subcutaneous injections.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our belief that Rani is well-positioned to execute on 2026 priorities and continue unlocking the potential of oral biologics for patients, the potential of the RaniPill® platform to convert injectable biologics into oral therapies. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “intend,” “look forward”, “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rani’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings and reports by Rani. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

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