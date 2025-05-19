Rani Therapeutics Announces Research Agreement with Chugai

- Research agreement is evaluating feasibility of applying Rani’s oral delivery technology to Chugai’s antibodies against undisclosed targets -

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the company has entered into a Research Agreement on 13th August, 2024, for two molecules with undisclosed targets provided by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Chugai"). The full analysis confirms the RaniPill® delivery demonstrated comparable bioavailability to the subcutaneous route of delivery for both molecules studied.

"We are delighted to explore the opportunity of a collaboration with Chugai, a world-class industry leader with deep research and development capabilities and a reputation for bringing innovation to patients,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. “We believe Chugai's technology-driven drug discovery approach for innovation and development capabilities aligns seamlessly with Rani’s expertise in developing oral antibodies, peptides, and large proteins with high bioavailability. At Rani, to date, we have evaluated 19 diverse molecules preclinically and completed three Phase 1 clinical trials with the RaniPill® capsule, showcasing its broad applicability across a wide range of biologics.”

“At Chugai, we are committed to developing innovative drug discovery technologies based on our technology-driven approach. We are honored to have the opportunity to evaluate Rani’s technology, which proposes a pioneering and innovative approach that may potentially unlock significant value across multiple programs,” said Tom Igawa, PhD, Head of Research of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is a research-based pharmaceutical company with world-class drug discovery capabilities, including proprietary antibody engineering technologies. Chugai is committed to creating innovative pharmaceutical products that may satisfy unmet medical needs. Chugai is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. While maintaining autonomy and management independence, Chugai is an important member of the Roche Group. Additional information is available at https://www.chugai-pharm.co.jp/english/.

