Ramona Optics Raises $25 Million Series A to Transform Biomedical Research with Massively Parallel Microscopy

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ramona Optics, Inc. (“Ramona”), a leading biotools company advancing human health with massively parallel computational imaging that delivers unrivaled precision and scale to biopharma and biomedical customers, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $25 million Series A financing round. The round was led by ARCH Venture Partners, with participation from Stealthpoint Ventures, ND Capital, Fall Line Capital, Hamamatsu Ventures, Murchison Capital Partners, and Overlap Holdings. Funds will be directed toward scaling commercial operations, advancing Ramona’s proprietary multi-camera array microscopy (MCAM™) technology, expanding on-platform assay capabilities, and furthering strategic partnerships.

“For centuries, microscopes have been designed for the human eye. Our MCAM technology is built for computation - because while seeing is believing, it isn’t quantitative. Today, advancing drug candidates and making accurate diagnoses requires statistically meaningful data: many measurements, not just one, to make sound decisions. This fundamental shift enables us to use AI to extract insights from massive, high-definition datasets that are simply beyond the reach of human observation,” said Gregor Horstmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Ramona. “We’re thrilled to partner with our investors to support a growing base of industry and academic customers with technology that delivers accurate, real-time measurements of complex living biology - helping scientists and doctors develop treatments that keep people living healthier, longer lives.”

Ramona’s MCAM architecture massively parallelizes optics, illumination, sensing, and computation to deliver the performance of a room full of microscopes in the palm of your hand - overcoming the long-standing tradeoff between field of view and resolution. This technology is now available in benchtop systems for assays in multi-well plates, including Vireo™ for cellular models and Kestrel™ for small model organisms, combining imaging with embedded AI to make large-scale biological data actionable in real time.

"At ARCH, we look for breakthrough science paired with stellar teams that can build versatile platforms and deliver real-world impact," said Patrick Weiss, Venture Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and Chairman of the Board of Ramona. "Ramona has developed a fundamentally new class of microscopy technology and translated it into commercial systems that are already being adopted by customers in academia and industry. Its massively parallel imaging and on-the-fly analysis generate the scale and consistency of data required to build AI models on biology that was previously too slow or too costly to observe. We believe the company is well-positioned to scale deployments of its products and expand its role in driving progress in biomedical research and drug discovery globally."

Backed by 29 patents, Ramona’s interdisciplinary team includes 12 PhDs with expertise spanning computational imaging, machine learning, computer architecture, cancer biology and neuroscience. The leadership team includes:

Gregor Horstmeyer, Chief Executive Officer. Gregor drives Ramona's strategic direction, product vision, and business growth, drawing on a background leading engineering teams and delivering large-scale structural glass projects for clients including Apple and Google.

Gregor drives Ramona's strategic direction, product vision, and business growth, drawing on a background leading engineering teams and delivering large-scale structural glass projects for clients including Apple and Google. Mark Harfouche, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer. Mark oversees Ramona's technical strategy and product development, bringing extensive experience in software engineering with expertise in computer vision, semiconductor design, and scientific computing.

Mark oversees Ramona's technical strategy and product development, bringing extensive experience in software engineering with expertise in computer vision, semiconductor design, and scientific computing. Margaret Aery, Chief Operating Officer. Margaret leads Ramona's business operations and organizational development, informed by previous experience managing multidisciplinary projects across media and live production.

Margaret leads Ramona's business operations and organizational development, informed by previous experience managing multidisciplinary projects across media and live production. Roarke Horstmeyer, PhD, Co-Founder & Scientific Director. Roarke guides Ramona's scientific direction and is an Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Duke University, combining machine learning, computational microscopy, and signal processing to develop new optical devices.

About Ramona

Ramona is revolutionizing the field of microscopy by combining machine learning with novel optics to expand the possibilities of optical imaging. Their flagship technology, Multi-Camera Array Microscope (MCAM™), is the first gigapixel imaging engine capable of capturing cellular-level detail synchronously over hundreds of square centimeters. This technology accelerates discoveries in living systems by providing an enormous field of visual data in seconds, without sacrificing resolution. Ramona's solutions are designed to be high-throughput, integration-ready, and AI-enabled, making them ideal for applications in model organism research, cellular screening, and beyond. For more information or to subscribe for updates, please visit Ramona's website at www.ramonaoptics.com.

Media contact

Kelsey Worsham

info@ramonaoptics.com