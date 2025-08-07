Rallybio Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

– Data Readouts from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 of RLYB116 Confirmatory PK/PD Study on Track for 3Q and 4Q 2025, Respectively –

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided an update on recent company developments.

“The second quarter marked a pivotal step forward as we advanced our lead program, RLYB116, into a confirmatory PK/PD study, which is an important milestone that reflects the strength of our science and the dedication of our team. Meanwhile, the strategic divestiture of a preclinical asset underscores our commitment to disciplined portfolio management, enabling us to sharpen our focus and strengthen the balance sheet as we continue to develop transformative therapies for patients and build long-term value for shareholders,” said Stephen Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio. “With the RLYB116 confirmatory PK/PD study underway, we continue to look forward to the release of topline data from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2, expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively.”

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Corporate Updates

In July 2025, Rallybio announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its interest in REV102, an ENPP1 inhibitor in preclinical development for the treatment of patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP), to its joint venture partner Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Recursion) for up to $25.0 million, including an upfront equity payment of $7.5 million and near-term milestones. The upfront payment extends Rallybio’s cash runway into the middle of 2027.



In addition to the upfront payment, Rallybio is eligible to receive a contingent equity payment of $12.5 million upon the initiation of additional preclinical studies, and a $5.0 million cash milestone payment in connection with the initiation of dosing in a Phase 1 clinical study, as defined in the agreement. Rallybio is also eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on all future net sales by Recursion of products comprising or incorporating certain compounds developed as part of the joint venture. In addition, Rallybio may be eligible to receive certain payments in the event of Recursion’s sale of the REV102 program.

RLYB116 Program

Rallybio announced the initiation of dosing in the RLYB116 confirmatory clinical pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study in June 2025. Results from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 are anticipated in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively. Data from this study are expected to demonstrate complete and sustained complement inhibition as well as improved tolerability of RLYB116.

In June 2025, Rallybio also announced that the initial indication focus for RLYB116 will be on two hematologic conditions with significant unmet need: immune platelet transfusion refractoriness (PTR) and refractory antiphospholipid syndrome (APS).

RLYB332 Program

Rallybio continues to evaluate plans for future development of RLYB332, a long-acting, monoclonal anti-matriptase-2 antibody that has the potential to be a best-in-class treatment for diseases of iron overload. Preclinical data has demonstrated superior impact on PD parameters relative to comparator molecules, including serum iron, unsaturated iron binding capacity (UIBC), and transferrin saturation (TSAT).

RLYB212 Program

In April 2025, Rallybio announced the discontinuation of the RLYB212 program for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The Company’s decision to discontinue RLYB212 development was based on PK data from the Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating the inability of the RLYB212 dose regimen to achieve predicted target concentrations, as well as the minimum target concentration required for efficacy. Safety follow-up of the sentinel participant in the Phase 2 trial will continue as specified in the clinical trial protocol.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue: Revenue was $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.3 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was related to the collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter of 2024 and the recognition of revenue related to the collaboration's performance obligations.

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses was primarily due to a decrease in development costs related to RLYB212, RLYB116 and other program candidates; offset by an increase related to payroll and personnel-related costs, largely related to the Company’s workforce reduction announced in May 2025.

General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily due to a decrease in professional fees and other general and administrative expenses; offset by an increase related to payroll and personnel-related costs, largely related to the 2025 workforce reduction.

Net Loss and Net Loss Per Common Share: Rallybio reported a net loss of $9.7 million, or $0.22 per common share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a net loss of $16.2 million, or $0.37 per common share, for the same period in 2024.

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $45.7 million. Rallybio expects these funds, together with the upfront payment received from the sale of REV102 to Recursion in July 2025, will be sufficient to support operations into the middle of 2027.

Financial Tables

RALLYBIO CORPORATION SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Collaboration and license revenue $ 212 $ 299 $ 424 $ 299 Total revenue 212 299 424 299 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,074 12,946 $ 11,799 25,882 General and administrative 4,195 4,388 $ 8,352 11,239 Total operating expenses 10,269 17,334 20,151 37,121 Loss from operations (10,057 ) (17,035 ) (19,727 ) (36,822 ) Other income: Interest income 523 1,143 $ 1,167 2,419 Other income 118 143 $ 292 310 Total other income, net 641 1,286 1,459 2,729 Loss before equity in losses of joint venture (9,416 ) (15,749 ) (18,268 ) (34,093 ) Loss on investment in joint venture 287 487 $ 874 1,172 Net loss $ (9,703 ) $ (16,236 ) $ (19,142 ) $ (35,265 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.83 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 44,841,140 44,128,059 44,808,055 42,450,837 Other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on marketable securities (30 ) — $ (51 ) (86 ) Other comprehensive loss (30 ) — (51 ) (86 ) Comprehensive loss $ (9,733 ) $ (16,236 ) $ (19,193 ) $ (35,351 )

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) JUNE 30,

2025 DECEMBER 31,

2024 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 45,749 $ 65,511 Total assets 51,003 68,108 Total liabilities 5,039 6,454 Total stockholders' equity 45,964 61,654

