Rakuten Medical Expands Academic Access to IR700 Dye Through Fee-Only Provision, Greater Publication Freedom and Expanded IP & Commercialization Opportunities

Rakuten Medical's light-activatable IR700 dye is a clinically validated component used in the approved medicine Akalux™

With hydrophilicity and low toxicity 1 , IR700 dye is adaptable to diverse therapeutic modalities

Broader academic access to IR700 dye will accelerate open innovation and drive new medical discoveries

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc., a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing Alluminox® platform-based photoimmunotherapy, today announced that it will provide IRDye® 700DX N-hydroxy succinimide (NHS) ester (IR700 dye), at an administrative fee-only acquisition cost for academic research with increased flexibility for publication, intellectual property (IP) and commercialization opportunities.

IR700 dye is a pivotal component of Rakuten Medical's proprietary Alluminox platform, which is protected by IP covering manufacturing technologies, clinical applications and I700 dye-conjugate compositions. Rakuten Medical manufactures and supplies IR700 dye worldwide, ensuring reliable quality and consistent availability.

The quality and safety of Rakuten Medical's IR700 dye to date have been demonstrated to be acceptable within risk–benefit considerations through its use in multiple pre-clinical and clinical programs involving the company's investigational and commercial drug assets. Among these is Akalux™ IV Infusion 250 mg, which is approved in Japan for unresectable locally advanced or recurrent head and neck cancer. Photoimmunotherapy with Akalux has been provided more than 1,200 times under Japan's national health insurance coverage (as of January 19, 2026).

Disclaimer: Rakuten Medical's Alluminox platform-based photoimmunotherapy is investigational outside Japan.

Through this initiative, Rakuten Medical will:

Provide IR700 dye for academic research under an administrative fee-only model (Material Transfer Agreement required)

(Material Transfer Agreement required) Enable academic researchers to freely publish their findings with prior notification

with prior notification Offer favorable conditions for IP rights arising from research outcomes

Expand commercialization opportunities for new innovations

Mickey Mikitani, Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Medical, commented, "IR700 dye is a high-potential asset with applications beyond photoimmunotherapy, spanning a wide range of therapeutic modalities. By expanding academic access under more flexible terms for research, publication and innovation, we aim to accelerate the development of new treatment technologies and contribute meaningfully to advances in global healthcare."

For inquiries regarding IR700 provision for academic research purposes, please visit:



https://rakuten-med.com/us/contact/bd/

About IRDye® 700DX N-hydroxy succinimide (NHS) ester (IR700 dye)



IR700 dye, a modified phthalocyanine, is distinguished by its hydrophilic structure, low toxicity, and light activation properties at a wavelength of 690 nm1. Since light at approximately 690 nm can penetrate tissues to a certain depth, IR700 dye is suitable for various light-based therapies, including photoimmunotherapy. Its applications range from basic research in academia to use in clinical trials. However, the complex and sensitive nature of the dye requires strict control over its synthesis, mass production, conjugation, and rigorous quality assurance processes. Rakuten Medical has developed proprietary manufacturing capabilities to ensure a stable commercial supply.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.



Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing Alluminox® platform-based photoimmunotherapy, which, in pre-clinical studies, has been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing. Rakuten Medical's photoimmunotherapy is currently investigational outside Japan. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer by developing its pioneering treatments as quickly as possible to as many patients as possible all over the world. The company has offices in 5 countries/regions, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, Taiwan, Switzerland and India. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

About Alluminox® platform



The Alluminox® platform is Rakuten Medical's investigational technology platform that combines pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical technology, and other peripheral technologies. Rakuten Medical is developing Alluminox platform-based photoimmunotherapy, which involves two key steps: 1) drug administration and 2) targeted illumination using medical devices. The drug component consists of a cell-targeting moiety conjugated to a light-activatable dye, such as IRDye® 700DX (IR700), that selectively binds to the surface of targeted cells, such as tumor cells. The device component consists of a light source that locally illuminates the targeted cells with red light (690nm) to transiently activate the drug. Rakuten Medical's pre-clinical data have shown that this activation elicits rapid and selective necrosis of targeted cells through a biophysical process that compromises the membrane integrity of the targeted cells. Therapies developed on the Alluminox platform may also result in local and systemic innate and adaptive immune activation due to immunogenic cell death of the targeted tumor cells and/or the removal of targeted immunosuppressive cells within the tumor microenvironment. Photoimmunotherapy was originally developed by Dr. Hisataka Kobayashi and his team at the National Cancer Institute in the United States. Outside Japan, Rakuten Medical's Alluminox platform-based photoimmunotherapy is investigational.

