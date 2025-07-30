Rakovina Therapeutics Highlights Long-Standing Collaboration with the University of British Columbia and the Vancouver Prostate Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, is pleased to highlight its long-standing collaboration with the University of British Columbia (UBC) and its affiliated Vancouver Prostate Centre (VPC), one of Canada’s leading cancer research institutions.

Rakovina’s collaboration with the Vancouver Prostate Centre and UBC ensures that compound testing and validation are conducted within one of the world’s most respected cancer facilities. This agreement with UBC enables close collaboration with leading cancer scientists using UBC’s state-of-the-art lab infrastructure, both accelerating and de-risking the translation of scientific discovery.

Furthermore, members of Rakovina’s management team and scientific advisory board hold dual roles within UBC and the Vancouver Prostate Centre, strengthening the connection.

Rakovina’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Mads Daugaard , serves as an Associate Professor at UBC and as Senior Research Scientist and Head of Molecular Pathology at the Vancouver Prostate Centre. His dual roles in academia and industry bridge fundamental cancer biology with Rakovina’s proprietary DDR drug discovery programs.

The Company’s AI and medicinal chemistry advisor, Dr. Artem Cherkasov , is a Senior Research Scientist and Head of Precision Cancer Drug Design at the Vancouver Prostate Centre, Professor in the Department of Urologic Sciences at UBC, and Canada Research Chair in Precision Cancer Drug Design. A pioneer in AI-enabled drug discovery, Dr. Cherkasov is the developer of the Deep Docking™ platform, which drives part of Rakovina’s drug discovery engine and has accelerated the identification of novel DDR inhibitors.

“Our model has been built on strategic alignment with UBC’s research excellence,” said Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Collaborating with the Vancouver Prostate Centre gives us unique access to the infrastructure, expertise, and collaborative environment needed to rapidly advance next-generation cancer therapies.”

Rakovina Therapeutics continues to leverage its deep academic partnerships as it advances multiple oncology programs toward preclinical milestones.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

