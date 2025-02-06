Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Additional Synthesized Compounds in its AI-Driven Cancer Drug Discovery Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies based on DNA-damage response technologies, announces continued advancement of its AI-driven drug discovery program. Over the next four months, additional small-molecule drug candidates, designed in collaboration with Pharma Inventor Inc., will be synthesized and delivered for further evaluation.

The expanded program builds on the success of the first batch of AI-designed PARP1-selective inhibitors announced earlier this year. These new compounds are being tailored to optimize efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic profiles, targeting critical unmet needs in oncology, including central nervous system (CNS) malignancies.

Separately, Rakovina Therapeutics expects to receive the first synthesized drug candidates from its second AI-driven drug discovery program targeting ATR.

AI-derived drug candidates are first validated in silico before being synthesized and evaluated for in vitro and in vivo activity against a specific target product profile in the Company’s laboratories at the University of British Columbia. Rakovina Therapeutics plans to advance the most promising lead candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical industry partners.

Leveraging AI for Revolutionary Advances in Cancer Treatment

The potential of artificial intelligence to accelerate medical breakthroughs has never been more apparent. Recent comments from leaders in AI and healthcare highlight the transformative role this technology will play in curing diseases at an unprecedented pace. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, recently stated, “We will see diseases get cured at an unprecedented rate. We will be amazed at how quickly we’re curing this cancer and that one — and heart disease. AI will cure the diseases at a rapid, rapid rate.”

Similarly, Oracle CEO Larry Ellison emphasized AI’s ability to revolutionize early cancer detection and personalized treatments, stating, “If you can do it using AI, you can do early cancer detection with a blood test... Once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person — design a vaccine for every individual person... in about 48 hours.”

These bold predictions align with Rakovina’s approach to combine cutting-edge AI with world-class scientific expertise. By leveraging AI platforms like Deep Docking ™ and Enki ™, Rakovina Therapeutics is poised to contribute to this new era of rapid medical advancements, accelerating the development of innovative cancer therapies.

Advancing Innovation and Expanding Potential

Each set of compounds is being developed to address specific therapeutic gaps, including the treatment of cancers that involve the brain, such as BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma. Leveraging its collaborations for utilizing the Deep Docking and Enki systems, Rakovina continues to employ cutting-edge artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery and bring meaningful therapies closer to patients in need.

“This expansion demonstrates the scalability and impact of our AI platform partnership,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard, Chief Scientific Officer. “With additional compounds in the pipeline, we are dramatically increasing the potential for identifying novel therapeutics to tackle some of the most challenging cancers. This ongoing development exemplifies our commitment to innovation and efficiency in cancer research.”

Jeffrey Bacha, Executive Chairman, added, “The addition of these AI-designed compounds significantly broadens our pipeline potential and will accelerate progress toward delivering life-changing treatments. By rapidly scaling our efforts, we are addressing the growing demand for innovative cancer therapies with unprecedented precision and speed.”

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ platform. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

