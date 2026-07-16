RadioMedix Appoints Brian A. Markison to Board of Directors

Leading pharmaceutical executive brings over 4 decades of commercial, M&A, and governance leadership

HOUSTON, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and cancer therapy, today announced the appointment of Brian A. Markison to the company’s board of directors effective July 1, 2026.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Board as our second independent Director. He brings the kind of valuable experience we need at this important stage of our growth," said Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RadioMedix. "Four decades of leadership across oncology, diagnostics, and radiopharmaceuticals, building and growing leading radiopharmaceutical platforms in the industry, will be invaluable as we advance our cancer theranostic pipeline and manufacturing infrastructure. His depth in commercial strategy, M&A, and corporate governance will be instrumental as we execute on our growth strategy."

Mr. Markison added, “I have spent my career watching the radiopharmaceutical field grow, and RadioMedix is one of the most exciting companies that has contributed to that growth. I am honored to join the Board and look forward to working with the team as they continue to scale their pipeline and manufacturing capabilities to change how cancer is diagnosed and treated.”

Mr. Markison brings more than 40 years of pharmaceutical and radiopharmaceutical leadership to RadioMedix including his previous role as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH). Earlier in his career, Mr. Markison served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (formerly Osmotica Pharmaceuticals), and as President, CEO and Board Member of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., which he led through its strategic sale to Sandoz Ltd., the generics division of Novartis AG. He also served as Chairman and CEO of King Pharmaceuticals, Inc., leading the company through a period of portfolio restructuring and its eventual acquisition by Pfizer Inc. Mr. Markison began his career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where over a 22-year tenure he held a series of senior leadership roles across oncology, virology, neuroscience, infectious disease, dermatology, as well as licensing and business development and mergers and acquisitions. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Iona College.

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of hard-to-treat cancers with high unmet need. RadioMedix has achieved two FDA approval of its diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and 3 licensing deal since its inception. The Company’s pipeline includes best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, with a focus on progressing the next generation of Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT). To support its operations, RadioMedix built The SPICA Center, a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art 27,500 sq. ft. facility that is leading the industry in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and offers full-service support for academic and industry partners. The Spica Center received FDA approval as a cGMP manufacturing site in March of 2026 after passing FDA inspection with NO citations. For more information, visit https://radiomedix.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

RadioMedix Contact

info@radiomedix.com

Media Contact

Karissa Baltz, PhD

LifeSci Communications

RadioMedixLSC@lifescicomms.com