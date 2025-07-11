Radical Catheter Technologies’ 8F Neurovascular Guide Catheter Demonstrates Outstanding Clinical Performance in Initial Cases

Company to Showcase Progress on Radical Catheter Portfolio and Best-in-Class Ribbon Technology Platform at Society of Neurointerventional Surgery Annual Meeting

LOS GATOS, calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radical Catheter Technologies™, a pioneering medical device company and a NeuroTechnology Investors (NTI) portfolio company focused on advancing the next generation of endovascular access and delivery, today announced successful completion of ten complex cases conducted at Mount Sinai Health Systems (New York, NY) utilizing the 8F Radical™ neurovascular guide catheter, which is designed to improve surgical control and navigation through difficult-to-reach treatment sites. This clinical experience further validates the superiority of Radical’s patented next-generation ribbon technology that delivers unparalleled flexibility, stability, and support. The company will showcase progress on its neurovascular catheter portfolio to include a wide range of sizes at the 22nd Society of Neurointerventional Surgery (SNIS) Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee from July 14-17, 2025.

“The 8F catheter has exceeded my expectations and stands out as a best-in-class large bore guide catheter. In these initial cases, the catheter demonstrated excellent trackability and navigated with ease to the distal intracranial segment of the internal carotid artery,” commented Shahram Majidi, MD, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and co-director of the Neuroendovascular Surgery Fellowship at Mount Sinai Health System. Dr. Majidi is the first surgeon worldwide to evaluate the 8F Radical Catheter in a clinical setting.

“It performed exceptionally well even through extremely tortuous anatomy, including a full 360-degree turn, without inducing vasospasm or dissection—complications that are not uncommon in such scenarios. Notably, there was no evidence of kinking or structural damage to the catheter at the end of the procedure, underscoring its durability. The 8F Radical Catheter provided remarkable stability and support, eliminating the need for an intermediate catheter to deliver our most complex treatment devices,” continued Dr. Majidi.

The Radical Catheter design has several issued patents that cover its entire technology portfolio. The unique design platform provides products with unmatched mechanical advantages, that can lead to quicker procedures and lower risks and costs. Radical is expanding its offering based on its unique ribbon technology to establish a leadership position across multiple catheter types, including guide catheters, aspiration catheters, balloon guide catheters, specialty catheters, and microcatheters.

“Radical Catheter continues to demonstrate best-in-class clinical performance, enhancing efficiency and precision in neurovascular procedures,” said Brian Martin, co-founder and CEO of Radical Catheter Technologies. “Clinical evaluations of the 8F Radical guide catheter at Mount Sinai have yielded outstanding results, particularly in complex neurovascular cases. The 8F Radical Catheter empowers neurosurgeons with exceptional control, enabling safe and precise navigation distally through highly tortuous anatomy to reach treatment sites.”

The 8F guide catheter is the second FDA cleared catheter for Radical, expanding the product line with a second size and enlarged inner diameter to expand therapeutic options in neurovascular cases.

“Following its outstanding clinical experience at some of the largest and most influential neurovascular centers, the company has begun a national rollout of the platform guide catheter technology to leading hospitals,” said Martin Dieck, Radical’s Chairman and co-founder. “We are encouraged by the consistently positive feedback from physicians and high-volume reorder demand from our initial clinical sites and look forward to showcasing Radical’s expanding neurovascular catheter portfolio at SNIS this coming week.”

Guided by NTI, Radical Catheter Technologies is continuing to enhance its operations to establish a top-tier manufacturing organization. The new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Los Gatos, CA is enabling expansion to accommodate large volume orders for the full platform of catheters.

Radical Catheter Technologies is a pioneering medical device company focused on advancing next generation solutions in endovascular access and delivery. Radical Catheter Technologies has received two US FDA 501(k) clearances for the 7F and 8F applications of its novel catheter platform. The 7F Radical Catheter has neurovascular clearance for both femoral and radial access. The Company intends to establish the uniquely engineered design associated with its patented Radical Catheter platform as the new standard in catheter performance across broad applications. Please visit www.radicalcatheter.com for more information.

NeuroTechnology Investors (NTI) is a leading investment group dedicated to advancing innovative neurological technologies and those in other specialties from the medical device sector. Established in 2016 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, NTI investors lend their clinical expertise to add value to groundbreaking companies and accelerate access to clinical solutions for patients. To learn more, visit www.themdadvantage.com.

