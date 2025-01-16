Radiance has been selected to Present at the 2025 Biotech Showcase™ Alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiance Biopharma, Inc. a biotechnology company developing next generation Antibody Drug Conjugates (“ADCs”) and Bispecific ADCs (“BsADCs), announced that it has been selected to participate in Seed Showcase, part of Biotech Showcase™ 2025.

Radiance will also be available virtually through the RESI JPM 2025 and Bio Partnering @JPM Week portals.

“We are delighted to announce that Radiance Biopharma was chosen to present at Biotech Showcase 2025 in San Francisco,” said Robert Brooks, JD, Chief Executive Officer, of Radiance. “We are eager to meet potential investors at the Biotech Showcase in person, and virtually through the RESI JPM 2025, and BIO Partnering @JPM portals.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 2:10 PM PT

Track: Franciscan B (Ballroom Level)

Biotech Showcase - Seed Showcase 2024 Hilton San Francisco - Union Square

333 O’Farrell Street, Ballroom Level San Francisco, CA 94102

About Biotech Showcase & Seed Showcase™

Now in its 17th year, Biotech Showcase™ is a well-established, highly respected conference featuring multiple tracks of presenting companies, plenary sessions, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings.

About Radiance Biopharma

Radiance is focused on developing a pipeline of antibody-based cancer therapeutics including mono and bispecific Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer.

Contacts

For more information, please visit www.radiancebiopharma.com.

Contact us at Info@radiancebiopharma.com

Office Tel. 617.621.7143