R3 Vascular Appoints Lisa Wipperman Heine to its Board of Directors

Brings more than three decades of experience leading innovation across the medical technology industry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R3 Vascular Inc., a medical device company dedicated to developing and providing novel, best-in-class bioresorbable scaffolds for treating peripheral arterial disease (PAD), is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Wipperman Heine to its Board of Directors. Lisa Wipperman Heine brings more than three decades of experience leading innovation across the medical technology industry. Her career spans venture-backed startups and global medical device companies, with a consistent focus on translating breakthrough technologies into meaningful patient outcomes.

Commenting on the appointment, Christopher M. Owens, President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Vascular said, “The addition of Lisa to our Board of Directors comes at an important time for R3 Vascular as we continue to accelerate and advance our clinical trials, prepare for future commercialization, and expand the potential applications of our technology platform. Her extensive experience spanning medical technology innovation, clinical strategy, reimbursement and commercialization will provide valuable perspective as we execute on these priorities. We look forward to benefiting from her insight and leadership as we continue to advance MAGNITUDE® and build the foundation for the company’s next phase of growth.”

Jack Springer, Executive Chairman of the Board said, “Lisa brings an exceptional combination of medical technology expertise, operating experience and board leadership to R3 Vascular. Throughout her career, she has helped companies navigate critical inflection points, from innovation and clinical advancement through commercialization and value creation. Her perspective will be particularly valuable as R3 continues to advance MAGNITUDE® and position the company for its next stage of growth. We are very pleased to welcome Lisa to the Board.”

Lisa Wipperman Heine said, “I am pleased to join the R3 Vascular Board at such an exciting point in the company’s journey. MAGNITUDE represents an innovative approach to treating peripheral arterial disease, with the potential to address important unmet needs for patients and physicians. I look forward to working closely with Chris, Jack and the rest of the board to help advance the company’s clinical, regulatory and commercialization priorities and realize the full potential of its technology platform.”

Lisa currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Nyra Medical and Gradient Denervation Technologies. Her previous board service includes Surmodics, Natus Medical, and Miromatrix, each of which was successfully acquired. She also serves on the Investment Advisory Committee of Ventures and is a co-founder and board member of The Resiliency Project Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting mental health initiatives for teens and young adults.

Previously, Lisa served as President and Chief Executive Officer of preCARDIA, Inc., a heart failure-focused medical technology company that was acquired by Abiomed, Inc. Earlier in her career, she held multiple leadership roles at ev3 and Covidien, now part of Medtronic, where she helped shape the strategy of a $1.7 billion global business and led functions including Clinical Affairs, Health Economics, Policy, and Reimbursement.

About R3 Vascular Inc.

R3 Vascular is a privately-held medical device company that develops a novel technology platform for the next generation of fully bioresorbable drug eluting sirolimus coated vascular scaffolds. These are designed to deliver the ‘stent-like’ support of a scaffold along with the anti-inflammatory and anti-proliferative result of sirolimus, but ‘disappearing’ over time as the vessel heals. R3 Vascular is headquartered in Mountain View, California. More information can be found at www.r3vascular.com .