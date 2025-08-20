QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will participate at the following investor conferences in September. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Citi 2025 Back to School Summit (September 2-3, 2025) Format: Location: One-on-one investor meetings Boston, MA Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (September 3-5, 2025) Format: Date: Presentation; one-on-one investor meetings Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: Location: 1:30PM ET Boston, MA Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference (September 8-10, 2025) Format: Date: Fireside chat; one-on-one investor meetings Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: Location: 1:50PM ET New York, NY TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit (September 17-18, 2025) Format: Date: Panel Wednesday, September 17, 2025 Time: Location: 3:00PM ET Virtual Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Showcase Conference (September 17, 2025) Format: Location: One-on-one investor meetings Boston, MA

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

