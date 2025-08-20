SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

August 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will participate at the following investor conferences in September. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Citi 2025 Back to School Summit (September 2-3, 2025)

Format:

Location:

One-on-one investor meetings

Boston, MA

 

Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (September 3-5, 2025)

Format:

Date:

Presentation; one-on-one investor meetings

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time:

Location:

1:30PM ET

Boston, MA

 

Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference (September 8-10, 2025)

Format:

Date:

Fireside chat; one-on-one investor meetings

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time:

Location:

1:50PM ET

New York, NY

 

TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit (September 17-18, 2025)

Format:

Date:

Panel

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Time:

Location:

3:00PM ET

Virtual

 

Bank of America Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Showcase Conference (September 17, 2025)

Format:

Location:

One-on-one investor meetings

Boston, MA

The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.


Contacts

Media contact:
Kathy Vincent
kathy@kathyvincent.com
310-403-8951

Massachusetts Events
