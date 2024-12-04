SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on December 16, 2024

December 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

CINCINNATI, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QIPT) (TSX: QIPT), a U.S. based home medical equipment provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, will announce its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Monday, December 16, 2024, after market close. Gregory Crawford, Chief Executive Officer, and Hardik Mehta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The call-in numbers for participants are:

Canada/US Toll Free: 1 (844) 763 8274
International: 1 (647) 484 8814

A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the investor section of the Company’s website through the following link: www.quipthomemedical.com.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services, and making life easier for the patient.

For further information please visit our website at www.quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens
VP of Corporate Development
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
cole.stevens@myquipt.com

Gregory Crawford
Chief Executive Officer
Quipt Home Medical Corp.
859-300-6455
investorinfo@myquipt.com

Ohio Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand. In search of profit. Concept of business, economy, financial growth, promotion, following
Earnings
Bluebird Faces Cash Gap With Breakeven Point in Sight
November 15, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Creative process. Pop art collage. Female hand typing on retro typewriter isolated over white background. Vintage, retro 80s, 70s style. Bright colors. Copy space for ad, text
Editorial
Pharma’s Q3 Was a Rollercoaster Ride. Let’s Do It Again Next Quarter
November 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong