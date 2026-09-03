Quince Therapeutics to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, disease modifying therapies for serious underserved diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2026:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 2:45 p.m. ET



H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference: Company presentation available on Monday, September 14, 2026





A webcast of each event will be accessible by visiting the “Events” section on the “Investors” page of Quince’s website at www.quincetx.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Quince Therapeutics, Inc.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to transforming the lives of patients facing serious, underserved diseases by developing disease-modifying therapies to treat their conditions. The company is currently developing LAM-001 for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome post lung transplant (BOS), and sarcoidosis associated pulmonary hypertension (SAPH). A Phase 2a study in PH patients has been completed, a Phase 2 clinical study in BOS patients is ongoing, a Phase 2b study in PH-ILD is ongoing, and a Phase 2 study in SAPH is anticipated to begin in late 2026. By pioneering innovative approaches, the company aims to offer new hope and improved quality of life to patients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimated,” “potential,” “intend,” “will,” “can,” “seek,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the design and potential benefits of LAM-001, including its potential as a disease-modifying therapy; and anticipated regulatory and development processes and timelines, including the ongoing Phase 2 clinical study in BOS, the ongoing Phase 2a study in PH-ILD and the planned Phase 2 trial of LAM-001 in SAPH and the expected timing for commencement. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, clinical results may not be indicative of results that may be observed in the future, including in larger populations; potential safety and other complications related to LAM-001; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval; competition in the company’s industry; the scope, progress and expansion of developing LAM-001; the size and growth of the market(s) therefor and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis alternative therapies; the company’s ability to attract or retain key management, members of the board of directors and other personnel; the impacts of general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions on the company’s business and financial position; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 14, 2026 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com