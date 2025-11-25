Quince Therapeutics to Participate at Investor Events in December 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate at three investor events in December 2025:

Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate at the Piper Sandler 37 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with a fireside chat beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access to the company’s fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page of Quince’s Investor Relations website here

Charles Ryan, J.D., Ph.D., Quince's President, will participate at the Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit on December 11, 2025. This event will include participation on a panel showcasing rare disease companies with key near-term, potentially stock-moving catalysts as Quince moves toward pivotal Phase 3 NEAT clinical trial topline results expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, and Brendan Hannah, Quince’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer, will participate in a virtual Lunch with LifeSci Featuring Quince Therapeutics fireside chat hosted by LifeSci Advisors on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please register for the Lunch with LifeSci event here

