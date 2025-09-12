Quince Therapeutics to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 2, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Quince’s virtual Investor Day will feature presentations from the company’s leadership team who will share the latest clinical development and corporate updates including:

Quince Overview – Learn about the company’s pioneering Autologous Intracellular Drug Encapsulation (AIDE) technology designed to chronically deliver corticosteroids without toxicity and the potential to transform treatment paradigms across multiple rare disease indications where corticosteroids are the standard of care.

Technology Deep Dive – A look at the company’s proprietary eDSP System, which is a unique drug/device combination that uses an automated process designed to encapsulate dexamethasone sodium phosphate (eDSP) into a patient’s own red blood cells to allow for the chronic, monthly administration of corticosteroids without toxicity.

Lead Indication: Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) – Insights into this devastating pediatric rare disease, encouraging prior ATTeST study results, and the company’s fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 NEAT (Neurological Effects of eDSP on Subjects with A-T; NCT06193200 IEDAT-04-2022

Mechanism of Action – Learn about multiple synergistic mechanisms of action that support eDSP’s efficacy and disease modifying activity while mitigating corticosteroid toxicity, and how transcriptomic profiling reveals novel insights and potential biomarkers in A-T.

Regulatory Overview – Discussion of the company’s Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement in place with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the treatment of A-T, and the anticipated regulatory approval pathway for eDSP, assuming positive NEAT study results.

Commercial Development – Insights into the company’s attractive commercial opportunity and launch preparedness planning for eDSP, including details of its recently announced strategic relationship with Option Care Health.

Driving Value Creation – A look at the company’s strong competitive positioning, significant opportunity to quickly expand its development pipeline into additional high-value, rare disease indications like Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and its existing cash runway which provides funding through topline results and into the second quarter of 2026.

Q&A Session – Delve into the details during a Q&A session with Quince's leadership team following the conclusion of formal presentations.

To register for this webinar, please click here. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Quince’s Events page under the News & Events heading of the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.quincetx.com. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly following the end of the live event.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimated,” “potential,” “intend,” “will,” “can,” “seek,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the timing, success, and reporting of results of the clinical trials and related data; expected cash position and operating runway; current and future clinical development of eDSP, including for the potential treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and other potential indications; the strategic development path for eDSP, including the anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership with Option Care Health; planned regulatory agency submissions and clinical trials and timeline, prospects, and milestone expectations; and the potential benefits of eDSP and the company’s market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Media & Investor Contact:

Stacy Roughan

Quince Therapeutics, Inc.

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

ir@quincetx.com